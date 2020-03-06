Hyundai Is Cooking Up A 200bhp i20 N To Take On The Fiesta ST

A teaser image shows an i20 with a big spoiler and turbine-style alloys, and we can expect power to back up those aggressive looks…

We’ve heard rumours about a Hyundai i20 N for ages, although there’s not been much to whet our appetite recently. But this week, a now-deleted video shown by Hyundai Austria has revealed darkened image of an i20 that looks very promising indeed. It seems like Hyundai really is set to go toe-to-toe with the Fiesta ST, even if the GR Yaris will remain top dog in the mini hot hatch world. The image shows the LED daytime running lights and window-line of the standard car, but it’s clear that this is no normal i20. There’s a petite splitter poking out of the bottom of the front bumper, and side skirts with a red slash across the bottom - which we hope will stay on the production version. The i20 N will get a big spoiler, too, along with a diffuser, dual exhaust tips and new alloys.

In the UK, the regular i20 is only going to get a 99bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid tech, but that won’t get our pulses racing. Instead, the i20 N will get a new engine producing somewhere in the region of 180-200bhp. It’s possible that the i20 N might get a detuned version of the 2.0-litre engine fitted to the Hyundai i30 N. Alternatively, Hyundai offers the Kona with a 175bhp 1.6-litre lump, which could easily be fettled for use in the fast i20. The Kona hits 0-62mph in a whisker under eight seconds, but the lighter i20 N should be much quicker than this.

We’re expecting big things from the i20 N. Hyundai shocked the world by making the i30 N really rather good - it was the Korean brand’s first-ever hot hatch and immediately it was a proper rival to the Golf GTI and Focus ST.