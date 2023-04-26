First drive of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate - a rival to Tesla?

What began as a trickle of slim pickings from a handful of rival manufacturers has quickly turned into a tsunami, and one of those riding the crest of a wave is Hyundai with its new Ioniq 5.

A NEW KID ON THE BLOCK

VW has ‘ID’, BMW settled for ‘i’ and Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall chose ‘e’ to help differentiate its EVs. Hyundai has gone down a similar route but dreamt up the ‘Ioniq’ sub-brand for its battery-powered cars. It started with the five-door Ioniq hatchback, then the Ioniq 5, and arriving at dealers in the coming weeks is the Ioniq 6 saloon.

As for the car in question, the early signs are very promising. In truth, they are nothing short of impressive, especially when it comes to styling which we will come on to in just a minute. For those captivated by what they see, Hyundai offers the Ioniq 5 in ‘Premium’, ‘Ultimate’ and new-for-2023 ‘Namsan Edition’ flavours in both two- and all-wheel-drive configurations. Prices start at £43,095 for entry-level cars and climb to – wait for it – a bank busting £57,595.

As costly as the new Ioniq 5 is, there can be no doubting its breadth of abilities that should guarantee it is unlikely to be left in the slow lane by its pricier rivals.

COOL TODAY, COOL TOMORROW

Believe it or not but the Ioniq 5 has been around since 2021 – not that you would think it judging by the way it looks. If anything, it remains as cool today as it did two years ago. Sci-fi styling makes it really difficult to ignore, and everywhere we ventured in it excitable looks, some bewildered faces and a few pointed fingers became the norm for a car that is going to appeal to those motorists motivated by striking design.

Crisp lines, squared-off angles, pixelated lighting front and rear, and colours that lead you to overlook the presence of wheel arch surrounds and protective lower sills contribute to a retro-modern vibe.

These aspects also help to hide the Ioniq 5’s sheer size; while it may be longer than Volkswagen’s ID.4 and sit a smidge taller (40mm) in comparison to a Jaguar I-Pace, these are not immediately noticeable in a car that crams in limousine-like levels of leg room and a boot that weighs-in at 527-litres if the back seats are occupied.

BIG ON THE OUTSIDE, BIG ON THE INSIDE

We have briefly mentioned how spacious the Ioniq 5 is on the inside. The reason? Engineers have taken maximum advantage of the ‘e-GMP’ platform that lies underneath, the same architecture that underpins the equally excellent Kia EV6. The absence of a fixed central tunnel allows for a flat floor and engineers have made full use of it by adding a centre console, with cup holders and useful storage, that can be moved forward or backward – much like in Nissan’s Ariya.

Material choice is in keeping with this car’s high-ticket price and that goes for standard equipment, too. Two massive 12.3-inch colour screens – one bearing all the usual information on speed, charge levels and regeneration, and the other multimedia options and sat-nav instructions – is joined by a head-up display, a seven speaker Bose stereo backed up by a subwoofer, and front chairs that are electrically operated, heated and ventilated. It all combines to create a truly luxurious cabin.