Honda Civic Type R Prototype Wears Neat Camouflage In Official Shots

There’s an all-new Honda Civic Type R coming, and this is it. Well, it’s hidden under a camouflage wrap and a pretty good one at that. We wouldn’t normally be too excited by the method chosen to disguise a prototype, but Honda’s done something pretty neat with this one. Enhance!

Zoom in and you’ll see the wrap is made up of a bunch of red Rs, and silhouettes of this car’s predecessors. There are EK9, EP3, FN2, FK2 and FK8 Civic Type Rs dotted all around the thing. It’s a nice nod to the Civic Type R’s near-25-year history. As it happens, the new one will debut in 2022, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the high-revving EK9’s original launch. A confirmation of the year of the new Type R’s introduction is all the information we get from the press release, which is as brief as what Honda luxury division Acura sent out for the recent Integra teaser.