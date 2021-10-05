Honda Civic Type R Prototype Wears Neat Camouflage In Official Shots
Honda has released images of a lightly camouflaged Civic Type R, promising a 2022 debut for the car
There’s an all-new Honda Civic Type R coming, and this is it. Well, it’s hidden under a camouflage wrap and a pretty good one at that. We wouldn’t normally be too excited by the method chosen to disguise a prototype, but Honda’s done something pretty neat with this one. Enhance!
Zoom in and you’ll see the wrap is made up of a bunch of red Rs, and silhouettes of this car’s predecessors. There are EK9, EP3, FN2, FK2 and FK8 Civic Type Rs dotted all around the thing. It’s a nice nod to the Civic Type R’s near-25-year history.
As it happens, the new one will debut in 2022, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the high-revving EK9’s original launch. A confirmation of the year of the new Type R’s introduction is all the information we get from the press release, which is as brief as what Honda luxury division Acura sent out for the recent Integra teaser.
Happily, the key details are pretty well known at this stage. Although early rumours suggested the use of a hybrid powertrain, we’re now fairly sure the car will adopt a revised version of the FK8’s 2.0-litre inline-turbo engine, which dates back to the earlier FK2. This will provide over 300bhp and drive the front wheels via a (probably mechanical) limited-slip differential.
The clever camo doesn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination, either. We can clearly see this is going to be a cleaner-looking car than the FK8, thanks in no small part to the 11th-generation Civic adopting far less fussy styling than its 10th-gen forebear. The Type R certainly hasn’t gone soft on us, however, with Honda fitting a prominent rear wing, blistering the wheel arches significantly and stuffing suitably massive wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres in at each corner.
What do you think?
Make sure you don’t miss the week’s top car stories and our best offers by signing up to the Car Throttle newsletter!
1 comment