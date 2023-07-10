Here's What Happens When A Racing Truck Gets A Stuck Throttle

Once upon a time, someone decided to see how fast a lorry could go if you took the trailer off, gave it a boatload of power and stuck it on a circuit. And lo, racing trucks were born and a new racing series followed suit. Racing trucks are huge and awesome – fun for all the family.

Unless, of course, something goes wrong. And at Thruxton race circuit over the weekend, that’s exactly what happened. Series newcomer Neil Yates of Team NY Racing was progressing nicely in a race during the third round of the British Truck Racing Championship when the throttle pedal of his #33 DAF stuck to the floor.