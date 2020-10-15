Here’s How Awesome A Reborn Fiat 126 BEV Could Look

This cute and stylish little hatchback could make a striking direct competitor to the Honda e, but sadly it’s only a render – unless Fiat buys the design…

Italian design studio MA-DE has just dropped a pair of renders showing what a future Fiat 126 could look like, and we desperately want Fiat to build it. Reimagined as a BEV, this vent- and grille-free city hatchback is an obvious rival for the Honda e, which has a similar kind of design. A twin-test between the two would be the most stylish thing since Casablanca.

Sadly just a render right now, the would-be 126 has been dreamed up apparently without any outside input, possibly to tempt Fiat into negotiations and possibly just to win Internet points and some positive PR. Either way, we’re absolutely taken with it. Some four million 126s were built between 1976 and 2000, first in Italy and then in Poland, when it was badged the Polski Fiat 126. It’s still a common sight around southern and eastern Europe. We think this impressive market penetration is partly why MA-DE sees a possible deal to be made with Fiat – and Fiat would be wise to consider it.

The original 126 was rear-engined, hence the vents