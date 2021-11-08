Hell Hath No Fury Like This V10 Toyota GR Supra Topping 10,000rpm

It’s been a wild ride following the progress of Ryan Tuerck’s bonkers ‘Formula Supra’. The car is now finished, making its debut at the SEMA show last week, but there’s one more thing we’ve been waiting for - to hear the Toyota GR Supra‘s transplanted Judd V10 working away in anger.

It was bench tested a while back, but this is the first time we’re witnessing the 10-pot being put through its paces in situ. And my word is it a treat. The engine was spun up beyond 10,000rpm during this dyno run, in the process making about 640whp, which should work out over 700bhp at the crank.