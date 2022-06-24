Go Go Go! After Years Of Waiting, It’s Time To Watch The Mercedes-AMG One In Action

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Youtube/GoodwoodRRC

You’ve seen the camouflaged prototypes and read about the Mercedes-AMG One for years, so sit back, relax and enjoy watching the production model in action for the first time. The F1-engined hypercar might be proving polarising, but it’s still something to behold. After racing away from the Festival of Speed’s famous starting gate in a cloud of tyre smoke, the silver, green and star-liveried AMG One appears to slow down - this isn’t a timed run after all - but there’s a good reason for that. Like the Decepticon of the motoring world, the AMG One comes to a halt in front of the crowds, before deploying its best party trick. It instantly drops into its track-only ride height setting, its active front fender louvres open and the massive rear wing deploys, increasing downforce by up to 500 per cent. After that the £2.5 million machine picks up the pace and whooshes up Lord March’s driveway. We say ‘whoosh’, because like the hybrid-era F1 cars the engine is based on, this racing car for the road doesn’t howl like Aston Martin’s Valkyrie. There’s no denying its bellowing soundtrack can still make the hairs on the back of your neck twitch, especially when you know the brain power that went into its execution.

Youtube/GoodwoodRRC

The 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid V6 Formula 1 engine has been through a lengthy five-year development process to reach this stage. However, following a series of delays, setbacks, challenges and even a global pandemic in the mix, AMG’s finest engineers, likely tired, frustrated and fed-up with looking at this forsaken machine, have finally got to show off the Mercedes-AMG One in anger. Hallelujah. The 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid V6 derived from Lewis Hamilton’s F1 engine is the beating heart of the Mercedes-AMG One, albeit with some modifications to make it road legal. To preserve the long term life of this incredible power unit, the team at AMG Engine Works in Brixworth has limited the engine’s revs to 11,000rpm, though we can’t imagine anyone being too upset with that monstrous figure.