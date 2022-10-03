Four-Mile Toyota GR86 Has A 2JZ Engine Under The Hood

Check out the 2JZ-powered GR86!

The Toyota GR86 sold out in minutes when it was released earlier this year, and most of us would love to get our hands on one. However, this GR86’s owner decided that the Japanese sports car’s original four-cylinder boxer engine wasn’t quite up to scratch and, after just four miles of driving, swapped it out in favour of an old-school 2JZ-GE unit – a bold but impressive move.

The 2JZ-powered GR86 has been built by photographer and YouTuber Larry Chen, and while the engine swap may seem controversial to some, any 2JZ swap gets a thumbs up from us. We probably would have enjoyed the GR86’s stock power unit on some twisty roads before jumping to an engine swap, though.