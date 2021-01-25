Ford Mustang Mach E Gets Mean Makeover From Transit Tuner

UK company Motion R, which specialises in tweaking the Ford Transit, has had a crack at Ford's new EV

Still not quite happy about the Ford Mustang name being used for an electric crossover? Perhaps this will assuage your displeasure. Or make it worse. Try to keep an open mind, yeah? It’s quite clearly not a normal Mach E thanks to some alterations by British firm Motion R. The Lancashire-based company - which specialises in Transit van customisations - has announced a new ‘E Series’ range of upgraded electric vehicles, starting with this worked-over Mach E.

At the front, there’s a new splitter, sitting under a vaned grille which swaps the Mustang’s pony logo for Motion R script. To the sides of the bumper, there are some large dummy intakes. At the back, there’s a new lower section incorporating a diffuser, plus a sizeable ducktail spoiler just under the rear windscreen. All of these parts plus the wheel arch and sill cladding pieces can be specced in either traditional carbon fibre or the unusual ‘forged’ stuff that’s all the rage right now.