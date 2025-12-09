Well, this one rather came out of nowhere: Ford is teaming up with Renault to build a new generation of small EVs, based on the French company’s Ampere platform that underpins much-praised models like the new 4 and 5.

The joint venture will see the production of two Ford-branded models based on Renault tech, and while info on them doesn’t go beyond that at the moment, they’ll be produced in a Renault plant in the north of France. That’s most likely the brand’s plant in Douai, where it already builds the 4, 5, Megane and Scenic EVs, as well as the Alpine A290 and new Nissan Micra, both based heavily on the 5.

Ford CEO Jim Farley and Renault Group CEO François Provost

Unlike that Nissan, the duo of Fords will apparently feel like a bit more than simply a Renault with some new badges – they’ll feature “distinctive driving dynamics, authentic Ford-brand DNA and intuitive experiences.” The first of the two is set to hit showrooms in early 2028.

As well as agreeing to team up on EVs, Ford and Renault have signed a letter of intent looking into co-developing commercial vehicles too. It’s not clear what all this means for Ford’s existing partnership with Volkswagen, which sees the former provide platforms for some of the latter’s commercial vehicles and, in the other direction, the new Explorer and Capri being heavily based on the ID4 and ID5.

Renault Megane

Regardless, it could represent a big opportunity for Ford to re-cement itself in the European market, where its omnipresence has faded considerably in recent years – in 2014, it was the second-best selling car brand on the continent, whereas in 2024, it didn’t even crack the top 10.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said: "The strategic partnership with Renault Group marks an important step for Ford and supports our strategy to build a highly efficient and fit-for-the future business in Europe. We will combine Renault Group's industrial scale and EV assets with Ford's iconic design and driving dynamics to create vehicles that are fun, capable, and distinctly Ford in spirit."

Ford Focus

The only major question, then, is what cars will the partnership spawn? A new Fiesta based on the 5? A new Focus based on the Megane? Or a pair of new models entirely? We’ll have to wait a little while yet to see.

