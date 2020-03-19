or register
Alex Kersten profile picture Alex Kersten 6 hours ago 8
Bikes

Falling Off My Motorbike Was A Painful Reminder Of Inexperience

I dropped my new CBR500R last week because of inexperience and complacency...

Remind me later
Falling Off My Motorbike Was A Painful Reminder Of Inexperience - Bikes

I’ve been riding a Honda CBR500R for a few weeks. It’s light, nimble, great to look at and super economical, with the two-cylinder, 47bhp 500cc motor averaging 84mpg. Best of all for me, though, is the fact that I can almost flat foot when stationary, which helps stay stable. Except when you screw up like I did…

Picture the scene: Jack (aka the bloke who got pushed sideways by a Royal Mail lorry late last year) called me to tell me he’d broken down in a new car we’d bought for a video, so muggins here suited up in my bike gear (including my new Spidi Air DPS airbag jacket) and went on a rescue mission.

My Spidi airbag jacket cushioned my landing nicely. The CO2 canister inside can be swapped out, meaning it's not a one-use airbag jacket
My Spidi airbag jacket cushioned my landing nicely. The CO2 canister inside can be swapped out, meaning it's not a one-use airbag jacket

After spotting Jack stranded on the side of the road, I attempted to get behind the stricken car on a slightly raised section of road (maybe an inch higher, so I thought…).

Turns out I was wrong; the kerb was bigger than expected, and upon mounting it at a 45 degree angle, the front wheel slid out, throwing me off the bike. At this point, two things happened: My airbag jacket (which is tethered to the bike) exploded, and people in the surrounding area gasped loudly.

Falling Off My Motorbike Was A Painful Reminder Of Inexperience - Bikes

The damage? The end of the clutch lever had snapped, the gear linkage was bent and the paint was scratched. I was mostly fine, just frustrated that I’d let inexperience get the better of me.

The lesson? Avoid kerbs, always wear decent protective gear, and never get complacent. I only ticked off one of these things, and landed on my ass, so learn from my mistakes.

Falling Off My Motorbike Was A Painful Reminder Of Inexperience - Bikes

I’ve since been given another CBR500R (black in colour this time), which you can see above. I’ll let you know properly what it’s like as a daily rider at a later date, but initial thoughts are that it’s all the bike you’d ever need!

8 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Bikes The New Honda Africa Twin Wants To Adventure The Crap Out Of Your Life Bikes The New 47bhp Triumph Street Triple S Is Perfect For Young Riders Bikes The New Triumph Street Triple RS Has GP Bike Racing Blood Bikes 152kg, 231bhp Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera Arrives With $100k Price Tag Bikes What I Love And Hate About 'Proper' Motorcycling Bikes The 2500cc Triumph Rocket 3 R Is Good For A 2.7sec 0-60mph Time Bikes BMW's 1800cc 'Big Boxer' Is The Bike World's Biggest Ever Flat-Twin

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or