Ever Wondered What It Would Be Like To Drive On Square Wheels?

The wheel is often cited as one of humanity’s greatest ever inventions. But is it overrated? Of course not, but for the purpose of Garage54’s latest bout of workshop silliness, let’s briefly pretend it is, and that it needs reinventing.

The YouTube channel has received numerous requests to try out a different wheel shape, and in this video, the team decided to go for square rims. To build them, they took existing (round) steel wheels, surrounded them with custom-made frames, and bolted on a tread that had been cut off a tyre during a previous experiment.