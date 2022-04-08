Elon Musk Confirms 2023 Production Date For Tesla Cybertruck, Roadster and Semi

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It feels like an eternity since the Tesla CyberTruck, Roadster and Semi were first announced. However, the wait to see them out on the roads may finally be coming to an end. At Tesla’s ‘Cyber Rodeo’ event, Elon Musk announced that the new Tesla models will finally begin production in 2023. Musk, who rocked up onto the stage of the new billion-dollar Texas Gigafactory behind the wheel of a black Tesla roadster and wearing a cowboy hat, announced that Tesla could employ up to 10,000 new workers to kickstart production of the Cybertruck, Semi, Model 3, Model Y and Roadster in the new Texas-based factory. The announcement follows the recent opening of the Berlin Gigafactory, which specialises in the production of the Model Y SUV for European buyers.

When the Cybertruck was first unveiled in 2019, it broke the internet as a result of its striking cyberpunk-inspired design and unique features - including the promise it would be bulletproof. Since then, Elon Musk’s company has pushed back the production of the edgy truck on several occasions. See also: You Need To See This Drone Footage Of Tesla’s New Berlin Gigafactory The Tesla Semi and the second-generation 1,006bhp Roadster supercar were first announced way back in 2017, but supply chain issues have led to a series of delays to the production date.