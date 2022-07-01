Ducati’s First-Ever Electric Motorcycle Is As Stunning As You'd Expect

The V21L has been designed to compete in the 2023 FIM MotoE World Cup, and yes, it's as gorgeous as it is fast

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Purists may be sceptical about Ducati’s first-ever battery-powered motorcycle, but if the latest details and pictures of the ‘V21L’ prototype are anything to go by, this ride looks like a serious bit of kit. Ducati’s R&D teams have developed the electric racer with the help of pro riders such as Michele Pirro, Alex De Angelis and Chaz Davies to compete as the sole racer in the 2023 FIM MotoE World Cup, in which 18 V21Ls will battle for victory with some of the world’s greatest riders. The elephant in the room is the bike’s jaw-dropping looks – the stealthy racing-inspired black and red livery, the bare carbon fibre body panels, and the overall aggressive design have been designed in-house by Centro Stile Ducati, and it’s safe to say the folks over in Bologna have done a stellar job in this department.

Performance-wise, the V21L uses a 110kg 18kWh battery pack and a lightweight motor to send 148bhp to the bike’s chubby rear tyre. Ducati claims that the V21L can reach speeds in excess of 275kmh (171mph) on the Italian Mugello circuit. See also: The 168kg Panigale V4 SP2 Is Ducati’s Newest Track Day Weapon You’ll find an Öhlins NPX suspension fork derived from the Superleggera V4 up front, while a TTX36 adjustable shock absorber from the Swedish company makes an appearance at the bike’s rear end. A double-disc steel braking system supplied by Brembo provides much-needed stopping power, while all this state-of-the-art racing equipment and battery tech mean the machine tips the scales at 225kg - reasonably light for an electric motorcycle.