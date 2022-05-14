Watch: The Aston Martin Valkyrie’s Glorious V12 Sound Will Restore Your Faith In Cars

Take a couple of minutes to hear the Cosworth-powered V12 in all its glory

With the war against the internal combustion engine and loud exhausts in full swing, every so often, a diamond manages to crystalise and break all the rules. The upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie has done just that, with its naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 specially built by performance experts Cosworth. As this footage attests, the car and its glorious engine produce a sound reminiscent of the great Formula 1 cars from the 1990s. This footage, captured by 19Bozzy92, will only deepen your love for the mighty V12 and its incredible soundtrack. Take a listen to it below.

Check out the Valkyrie in action...

Adding to the drama of the 1,139bhp hypercar’s test run is the gloomy wet weather that has drenched the Mugello circuit. However, the slippery tarmac doesn’t phase the car’s driver as the Valkyrie screams its way to 11,100rpm around the Italian circuit at a frightening pace. The rooster tail of water flowing behind the British hypercar makes this footage borderline epic. See also: Max Verstappen Calls For Investigation Over “Turtle” Aston Martin F1 Safety Car The Aston Martin Valkyrie was revealed way back in 2016, and the Gaydon-based supercar maker has since struggled to get cars off the production line, with the first customer car being delivered in November 2021. Just 150 roofed vehicles are being produced, along with 85 roofless Spiders and 40 track-only AMR Pros in the pipeline. All allocations of the $3.2 million machine have sold out.

The Valkyrie's Cosworth-made V12 engine in all its glory...