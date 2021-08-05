Crumbs! Morgan Has Built An Off-Road Plus Four

The Morgan Plus Four CX-T is designed for “overland adventure” but doesn’t come cheap

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. This is a Morgan designed for off-roading; Old England’s take on the Porsche 911 Safari. Called the Morgan Plus Four CX-T, it has been thoroughly overhauled from the standard car to cope with tough terrain. From the front, only the roof-mounted light bar and slightly higher ground clearance suggest that this isn’t a typical Morgan. But around the back, most of the rear has been cut away to make space for an equipment rack, shown here with beefy spare tyres. The rack also includes storage, a tool box and recovery equipment if you take your quaint sports car too far into the wilderness.

The roll cage can be adapted to carry surfboards or bikes, and the removable side screens can also be shoved up top for a more open driving experience. All in all, we think it looks chuffing superb. It’s been built with the help of Rally Raid UK, creator of Dakar rally cars - AKA serious rally machinery. The suspension has been completely reworked, with modified wishbones and new EXE-TC coilovers. With the wheel arches adapted to allow more suspension compression and a 230mm ground clearance, the mighty Morgan can tackle far more than a jaunt to a nice country pub.

The underside of the car is protected by a five-piece bash plate system, while a new side-exit exhaust system improves the car’s departure angle. BMW’s xDrive four-wheel-drive system is fitted, with bespoke software for this car. Put it in ‘All-Terrain’ mode and the rear diff sends varying amounts of power to each rear wheel, while ‘All-Terrain - Extreme’ locks the differential. The Morgan Plus Four CX-T commemorates the company’s historic off-road trial appearances, which took place as early as 1911. Morgan says it’s also a nod to owners that have previously used their cars for more gruelling adventures.