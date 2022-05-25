Confirmed: Prodrive P25 Is A Reimagined 400bhp+ Subaru Impreza 22B On Steroids

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Subaru’s long-term motorsport partner Prodrive has confirmed that it is working on a restomod of the iconic Subaru Impreza 22B to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Japanese World Rally Car. The restomod “P25” is big news if you’re as obsessed with the early noughties road-legal rally cars as we are, and it’ll get its debut at June’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Prodrive has confirmed just 25 examples of the new P25 will be built. Prices are yet to be confirmed but, given the costs of other recent restomods, expect costs to be painfully out of reach for us regular folk. The P25 will be more powerful and lighter than the original Impreza 22B, making extensive use of carbon fibre and a 2.5-litre version of the legendary ‘boxer’ flat-four engine found in the original car, producing more than 400bhp. The P25 will use a six-speed semi-automatic gearbox with paddle-shift controllers rather than a manual gearbox, potentially disappointing some customers, but amping up its performance even further.

The original Subaru Impreza 22B

Prodrive chairman David Richards said, “We wanted to enhance everything that made the 22B Impreza so special by applying the very latest technology to create our own modern interpretation of a car that’s established a place in motoring history.” See also: And It’s Gone. Toyota GR86 Sells Out In The UK In 90 Minutes, No More Stock Likely The Impreza 22B was a limited-edition road car created by Subaru in 1998 in celebration of its motorsport success, to which Prodrive significantly contributed. The Banbury-based motorsport and engineering firm supported Subaru in the World Rally Championships from 1995 until the team’s withdrawal from the sport in 2008. Prodrive played a pivotal role in Subaru’s three manufacturers’ championships in 1995, 1996, and 1997, and the three drivers’ championships in 1995, 2001, and 2003.