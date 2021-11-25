'Carnage A Trois' Is The Latest The Grand Tour Special And It's Here Next Month
The Grand Tour has published a trailer and a release date for a French-themed special involving rather a lot of destruction
The fourth of The Grand Tour’s post-studio specials will soon be with us. Following up July’s Scotland-shot ‘Lochdown‘ is ‘Carnage A Trois’, a celebration of French cars and all the weirdness they so often involve.
Like the most recent TGT ep, it’s billed as a “lockdown special” due to when filming took place, meaning Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May weren’t able to venture across the channel at the time. Instead, the trio decided to bring the French-ness to them.
A diverse range of cars will feature, including (perhaps inevitably) a Citroen 2CV, a Citroen SM, the terrifying Helica propellor car, and a trio of ordinary French family cars - a Renault Scenic, a Peugeot 407 and a Citroen Berlingo.
We also get to enjoy a rallycross extravaganza involving all sorts of legendary French hot hatches - among the roster is a Peugeot 205 GTi and a 306 GTI-6 plus a Clio 182 and Megane R26 from Renault. Hopefully, all live to tell the tale by the end of it.
Other vehicles definitely don’t fare so well. TGT’s appetite for vehicular destruction is as strong as ever, with victims this time including the Scenic, the 2CV and the Berlingo. Is it weird to feel most sad about the latter?
In any case, if you’ve seen Grand Tour’s most recent efforts, you should know what to expect by now - Carnage A Trois looks to offer much of the same. It’ll be out on 17 December on Amazon Prime Video, in time to enjoy over the Christmas holidays.
Beyond that, it’s likely we’ll have to wait at least another six months for another TGT hit. If that’s too long, the first series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop started recently. Next year we should also be able to enjoy James May: Our Man in the USA, and filming for a second series’ of Clarkson’s Farm is said to have started a few weeks ago.
