'Carnage A Trois' Is The Latest The Grand Tour Special And It's Here Next Month

The fourth of The Grand Tour’s post-studio specials will soon be with us. Following up July’s Scotland-shot ‘Lochdown‘ is ‘Carnage A Trois’, a celebration of French cars and all the weirdness they so often involve. Like the most recent TGT ep, it’s billed as a “lockdown special” due to when filming took place, meaning Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May weren’t able to venture across the channel at the time. Instead, the trio decided to bring the French-ness to them.

A diverse range of cars will feature, including (perhaps inevitably) a Citroen 2CV, a Citroen SM, the terrifying Helica propellor car, and a trio of ordinary French family cars - a Renault Scenic, a Peugeot 407 and a Citroen Berlingo. We also get to enjoy a rallycross extravaganza involving all sorts of legendary French hot hatches - among the roster is a Peugeot 205 GTi and a 306 GTI-6 plus a Clio 182 and Megane R26 from Renault. Hopefully, all live to tell the tale by the end of it. Other vehicles definitely don’t fare so well. TGT’s appetite for vehicular destruction is as strong as ever, with victims this time including the Scenic, the 2CV and the Berlingo. Is it weird to feel most sad about the latter?