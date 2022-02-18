Buy This Toyota Yaris GR Sport GT7 Edition, And You Get A Free PS5

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

You know how it’s extremely difficult to buy a Playstation 5 right now without handing over obscene amounts of money to a scalper? Allow us to present a solution. Toyota has a big batch available, but with a couple of catches. Firstly, you need to live in Spain, and secondly, you have to buy a car to get it. Specifically, it’s a Yaris GR Sport GT7 Edition. Yep, that stands for Gran Turismo 7, a copy of which is included with the car and PS5, along with an extra Dual Sense controller and a three-month subscription to Playstation Plus.

Save for little Gran Turismo logo stickers on the front wings and a small GT plaque near the gear selector, it all seems to be as per the regular Yaris GR Sport. As a reminder, that car channels some of the hotter GR Yaris‘ spirit via styling and handling tweaks, which are combined with a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain.

The chassis has additional underfloor bracing, a rejigged electric power steering setup, and reprofiled springs/dampers. Styling changes include a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, a redesigned front grille insert and a new rear diffuser. The GR Sport GT7 is part of a range of collaborations between PlayStation and Toyota. PS is sponsoring the Gazoo Racing Iberian Cup, for instance, while Toyota will be supplying one of these GT7 Editions as a prize in the second Spanish Gran Turismo Championship.