Bugatti Chiron Hypercar Recalled Over A Single Loose Screw

For the eye-watering sum of £2.3 million ($3 million), you could be the proud owner of a beautiful Bugatti Chiron. For this hefty price tag, you can expect every minute detail to be meticulously attended to, as Bugatti prides itself in leading the car industry when it comes to speed and, of course, luxury. No detail is too fine, and no expense is spared by Bugatti when it comes to the Chiron.

As a result of their incomprehensibly high standards, Bugatti has recalled one single Chiron based on a bizarre realisation. Bugatti recently conducted an internal review of its car-making processes and found one of its torque wrench systems was functioning below its specified range. As a result, Bugatti concluded there may have been one screw that was improperly tightened on a single car made all the way back in 2018 - and this is one loose screw too many for the luxurious French manufacturer.