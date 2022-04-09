Bugatti Chiron Hypercar Recalled Over A Single Loose Screw
Why settle for anything less than perfection when it comes to Bugatti ownership?
For the eye-watering sum of £2.3 million ($3 million), you could be the proud owner of a beautiful Bugatti Chiron. For this hefty price tag, you can expect every minute detail to be meticulously attended to, as Bugatti prides itself in leading the car industry when it comes to speed and, of course, luxury. No detail is too fine, and no expense is spared by Bugatti when it comes to the Chiron.
As a result of their incomprehensibly high standards, Bugatti has recalled one single Chiron based on a bizarre realisation. Bugatti recently conducted an internal review of its car-making processes and found one of its torque wrench systems was functioning below its specified range. As a result, Bugatti concluded there may have been one screw that was improperly tightened on a single car made all the way back in 2018 - and this is one loose screw too many for the luxurious French manufacturer.
The screw in question is used to fasten the front frame support. Bugatti believes this particularly troublesome screw lacked around 50% of its required torque measurement when fitted, with 9Nm of torque being applied instead of the minimum 19Nm.
Upon uncovering this case of Screw-gate, Bugatti reached out to the owner of this Chiron and offered to cover the cost of its transportation to the specialist mechanic in charge of tightening the screw, as well as the cost of the disassembling the hypercar, tightening the screw, and putting it all back together again.
Of course, you’d expect nothing but the best customer service when purchasing a machine wearing the Bugatti badge, but we have to commend the French hypercar manufacturer for its painstaking efforts. If only every car manufacturer was this easy to deal with.
