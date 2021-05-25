Auto Toyota Supra That Starred In Two Fast & Furious Films Up For Auction

This A80 Supra starred in the first two Fast & Furious films will be auctioned by Barrett-Jackson in Las Vegas next month

The 20th anniversary of The Fast and the Furious’ original release is coming up next month, and this might just be the perfect way to celebrate it. Going under the hammer at Barrett-Jackson‘s Las Vegas sale, running from 17-19 June, is this: a Toyota Supra from the original film. We say ‘a’ rather than ‘the’, as the producers bought eight A80 Supras for the film (including the wrecked one seen on a trailer), and hired another from technical advisor Craig Lieberman. As is standard practice for film production, multiple cars were needed to fulfill different roles. Lieberman’s Supra, as noted in his recent video (below) was ‘Hero 1’ car used for the close-up shots, while the auction car was designated as ‘Stunt 1’.

Despite this, the A80 an easy on-set life. The most expensive of the eight cars purchased for the film, the originally black Supra did a handful of flybys and cornering shots, but nothing more strenuous. It was even briefly driven by Paul Walker himself in the scene where Brian is chasing down Johnny Tran. Normally, a stunt car wouldn’t be touched by any of the stars, Lieberman says. After the original film, the Supra was repurposed for use in the filming of 2 Fast 2 Furious as Slap Jack’s ‘Hero 2’ car, featuring a radically different look including gold paintwork. It made a brief appearance in other productions including 2006’s ‘Grandma’s Boy’, before disappearing into obscurity. At some point after that, it was returned to the original The Fast and the Furious spec, albeit with a few minor inaccuracies.

This is the first time we’ve seen a genuine F&F Supra available for purchase since another stunt car went under the hammer back in 2015. It sold for $185,000, a figure this one should comfortably exceed. For one thing, the market for A80s has exploded in recent years. Plus, this is arguably a better example than the $185k car - Lieberman refers to it as the “second-best” of the nine, bettered only by the Hero 1 car. That one is owned by a collector in the Netherlands who has no plans of selling. There may never be a better time to get hold of an F&F Supra.

