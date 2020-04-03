or register
Matt Kimberley profile picture Matt Kimberley 10 hours ago 2
Amazing Need For Speed Spoof Brings ‘NFS: Most Wanted’ To Life

We’ve got a lot of love for this real-world mimic of the awesome Need for Speed: Most Wanted game, right down to the faithful on-screen graphics

Given that street racing in cars is illegal in most countries blessed with a well-evolved road network, recreating a street racing video game in real life should be impossible. Thankfully not so for the creators of what is a magnificent tribute to Need for Speed: Most Wanted.

This amazing homage features the correct on-screen graphics, the proper cutaway camera angles, a shot-by-shot copy of the pre-race pose-off and even uses a real version of the 2005 game’s hero car; a BMW E46 M3 GTR.

Instalment two of the spoof series starred the Toyota A80 Supra

Put together and published to YouTube by Владислав Чекунов, this brilliant day-brightener was filmed at legal speeds and then accelerated in post-production to approximate the sense of speed in the game. A cheeky speedometer graphic posts the big numbers you expect to see, while a map in the bottom left follows the road layout you’re seeing the M3 navigate.

Authentic music choices and other car-stars like an A80 Toyota Supra and a Mazda RX-8 add to the early-noughties ambiance. For extra game-inspired giggles there’s even an ‘undercover’ police Mustang, which attempts a chase but is shaken off by the rapid GTR. We love the attention to detail throughout the video; arguably this third instalment is the best one of the series so far.

