Amazing Need For Speed Spoof Brings ‘NFS: Most Wanted’ To Life

We’ve got a lot of love for this real-world mimic of the awesome Need for Speed: Most Wanted game, right down to the faithful on-screen graphics

Given that street racing in cars is illegal in most countries blessed with a well-evolved road network, recreating a street racing video game in real life should be impossible. Thankfully not so for the creators of what is a magnificent tribute to Need for Speed: Most Wanted. This amazing homage features the correct on-screen graphics, the proper cutaway camera angles, a shot-by-shot copy of the pre-race pose-off and even uses a real version of the 2005 game’s hero car; a BMW E46 M3 GTR.

Instalment two of the spoof series starred the Toyota A80 Supra