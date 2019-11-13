Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
The Mazda CX-30 achieved Euro NCAP's highest ever Adult Occupant Protection score during crash testing
Mazda has commissioned a racing version of its 3 hatchback, and it's eligible for 36 different championship
A patent detailing a double-wishbone front suspension structure hints that Mazda may yet build the RX-7/RX-8 successor we all crave
The new Cup and Design packs for the ND add a range of styling and chassis tweaks and can be fitted at Mazda dealers
The prospect of a Golf GTI-rivalling hot Mazda 3 has been taken off the table once more
BBR GTI's new Super 220 package or the recently updated ND MX-5 lifts the power to 221bhp without using forced induction
Continuing its anti-downsizing stance, the Japanese manufacturer is working on a compression ignition inline-six
This right-hand drive MX-5 Berkeley special edition, one of the last NA-series models to be made, is on eBay at an eye-watering price
Mazda has revealed a special anniversary version of the ND MX-5, which has uprated brakes and a unique finish
The Mazda RT24-P unofficially set a new Daytona road course lap record at the Roar Before the 24 test
With news this week that Mazda has re-trademarked the MX-6 nameplate, it’s naturally now time to see what the classifieds have to offer
A trademark application for the name 'MX-6' has been filed with the Japanese Patent Office, so should we get excited?