or register
Close

Mazda

Features Mazda 3 SkyActiv-X Review: The Perfect Compromise – Almost
If You're Going To Crash, Make Sure It's In The 99% NCAP-Rated Mazda CX-30

The Mazda CX-30 achieved Euro NCAP's highest ever Adult Occupant Protection score during crash testing

a month ago News 18 comments
Say Hello To The Mazda 3 TCR And All Its Wings

Mazda has commissioned a racing version of its 3 hatchback, and it's eligible for 36 different championship

2 months ago Motorsport 17 comments
New Patent Suggests A Rotary Mazda 'RX-9' Is Happening After All

A patent detailing a double-wishbone front suspension structure hints that Mazda may yet build the RX-7/RX-8 successor we all crave

3 months ago News 45 comments
Mazda Will Lightly Modify Your ND MX-5 With These New Accessory Packs

The new Cup and Design packs for the ND add a range of styling and chassis tweaks and can be fitted at Mazda dealers

5 months ago News 20 comments
Mazda Could Make A 3 Hot Hatch, But It Isn't Going To

The prospect of a Golf GTI-rivalling hot Mazda 3 has been taken off the table once more

5 months ago News 13 comments
Features Mazda 3 Review: The Best-Driving 'Normal' Car?
New ND Mazda MX-5 Tuning Pack Gives 221bhp At 7800rpm, No Turbo In Sight

BBR GTI's new Super 220 package or the recently updated ND MX-5 lifts the power to 221bhp without using forced induction

6 months ago Tuning 17 comments
Mazda Is Building An All-New N/A Straight-Six

Continuing its anti-downsizing stance, the Japanese manufacturer is working on a compression ignition inline-six

7 months ago News 39 comments
An Immaculate, 1900-Mile NA Mazda MX-5 Is For Sale – For £20,000

This right-hand drive MX-5 Berkeley special edition, one of the last NA-series models to be made, is on eBay at an eye-watering price

8 months ago Used Cars 15 comments
The Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Is Very Orange, Very Awesome

Mazda has revealed a special anniversary version of the ND MX-5, which has uprated brakes and a unique finish

10 months ago News 10 comments
Features My First Drive In A Mazda RX-8 Was A Revelation, But I Still Wouldn't Buy One
Mazda Has Broken A Daytona Lap Record That's Stood For 26 Years

The Mazda RT24-P unofficially set a new Daytona road course lap record at the Roar Before the 24 test

a year ago Motorsport 14 comments
Enjoy Japanese Underdog Charm With This £1900 Mazda MX-6

With news this week that Mazda has re-trademarked the MX-6 nameplate, it’s naturally now time to see what the classifieds have to offer

a year ago Used Cars 12 comments
Mazda Has Trademarked 'MX-6', But Why?

A trademark application for the name 'MX-6' has been filed with the Japanese Patent Office, so should we get excited?

a year ago News 51 comments

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or