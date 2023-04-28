A Carriage Fit For A King: Matchbox Celebrates The Coronation In Style
Matchbox releases limited edition run of its Gold State Coach model to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation.
Seven decades ago, the success of London-based diecasting business Lesney’s Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Coach funded the launch of the Matchbox brand. Now, it celebrates the King’s Coronation with a 23cm long 1:64 scale model of the Gold State Coach. These limited edition models will be made to order and are only available to purchase between 26 April and 18 May, priced at £60 (around $75).
This is the most detailed diecast version of the Gold State Coach yet, with rolling wheels, a front turning axle, windows, red interior and metal figures of King Charles III and the Queen Consort. The real Gold State Coach was built in 1762 and has been used for every coronation of a Monarch since. It’s seven meters long, over three and half meters tall and weighs four tonnes, so it needs eight horses to pull it at a walking speed.
The new design is inspired by the original Lesney model, so 3D scanners were used to analyze the sculpted horses and riders. The whole design process took around four months to make this model ‘fit for a king’. Prototypes were created using 3D printing and more detailed elements such as the windows, reins and carriage features are included for the first time.
Roberto Stanichi, Global Head of Vehicles, at Mattel says, “not only is 2023 a pivotal moment in UK history, but it also marks an important one for Matchbox. Celebrating 70 years of rich design heritage, Matchbox is launching an exclusive Coronation Coach that evolves the brand’s signature craftsmanship while drawing on innovation and cutting-edge technology to write a new and exciting chapter in our history. Being built to order, we expect this coach to be one of the most exclusive models Matchbox has ever created.”
