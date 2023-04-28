A Carriage Fit For A King: Matchbox Celebrates The Coronation In Style

Seven decades ago, the success of London-based diecasting business Lesney’s Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Coach funded the launch of the Matchbox brand. Now, it celebrates the King’s Coronation with a 23cm long 1:64 scale model of the Gold State Coach. These limited edition models will be made to order and are only available to purchase between 26 April and 18 May, priced at £60 (around $75).

This is the most detailed diecast version of the Gold State Coach yet, with rolling wheels, a front turning axle, windows, red interior and metal figures of King Charles III and the Queen Consort. The real Gold State Coach was built in 1762 and has been used for every coronation of a Monarch since. It’s seven meters long, over three and half meters tall and weighs four tonnes, so it needs eight horses to pull it at a walking speed.