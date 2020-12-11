or register
Matt Kimberley profile picture Matt Kimberley 16 hours ago 1
News

A Best-Selling Car In South America Just Scored Zero Stars For Crash Safety

If you live in Brazil, or are planning a holiday there with plans to rent a car, make sure you avoid the zero-star Ford Ka

Remind me later

A division of safety organisation NCAP has once again brandished the cane upon the exposed knuckles of a sub-standard car, just a week after we saw crash test footage showing an African model of the Great Wall Steed crumpling like tracing paper.

Latin NCAP is similarly unimpressed with Brazil’s second-best-selling car, the local variant of the Ford Ka. After obliterating several examples in standardised crash testing routines, NCAP’s furrowed brow delivered a zero-star overall rating for crash safety.

A Best-Selling Car In South America Just Scored Zero Stars For Crash Safety - News

That includes a 50 per cent score for pedestrian safety, 34 per cent for adult occupant safety, just nine per cent for child occupant protection and seven per cent for its safety assist systems. We’ll take a hard pass, thanks.

Ford has responded by saying it will add side airbags and stability control to all versions. NCAP says the improved version is better, but won’t release a result until Ford officially makes the features standard across all models in the region. The score has little relevance to European models, which have a much greater safety setup from the factory.

A Best-Selling Car In South America Just Scored Zero Stars For Crash Safety - News

Acknowledging this, Alejandro Furas, Latin NCAP’s Secretary General said:

“We as consumers should reject vehicles from car makers that offer world class standard safety in some markets, while in Latin America, they offer such poor protection levels as standard.

“Latin NCAP encourages Ford to substantially improve the Ka standard safety to the same level of the new [Chevrolet] Onix very soon.”

The footage makes pretty grim viewing. If you’re heading to Brazil any time soon, choose your taxis carefully.

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News EDM Star's Stolen 6x6 Ford Super Duty Crashed During Police Chase News Even Spicier Toyota GR Yaris Spied At The 'Ring - Is This A GRMN? News Driver Somehow Escapes Serious Injury After Van Is Flattened Between Two Lorries News The AC Brand Is Being Relaunched With Inline-Four And Electric-Powered Cobras News The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Is Suzuka's Fastest FWD Car News The Aston Martin Victor Is A Retro-Styled Vulcan/One-77 Mash-Up With A Manual 'Box News The Bewinged Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Has Been Revealed Early News The Vision Urbanaut Is A Mini That Looks Nothing Like A Mini

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or