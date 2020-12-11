A Best-Selling Car In South America Just Scored Zero Stars For Crash Safety

A division of safety organisation NCAP has once again brandished the cane upon the exposed knuckles of a sub-standard car, just a week after we saw crash test footage showing an African model of the Great Wall Steed crumpling like tracing paper.

Latin NCAP is similarly unimpressed with Brazil’s second-best-selling car, the local variant of the Ford Ka. After obliterating several examples in standardised crash testing routines, NCAP’s furrowed brow delivered a zero-star overall rating for crash safety.