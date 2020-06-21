or register
A 1000-Mile Honda S2000 Just Sold For Over $50,000

It might seem steep for a 13-year-old car that cost less than £35,000 when new, but this almost immaculate S2000 must be one of the finest of its glorious kind

If money suddenly became no object you’d end up buying the cars you wanted most. Cars that simply light your candle, whether it’s a Ferrari Pista for sheer thrills or a musty Rover 75 Connoisseur because that’s the first car you can remember your dad shuttling you around in. Hell, it could even be a $50,000 Honda Civic Si. Nostalgia is a powerful driving force behind outwardly odd-looking buying decisions.

On that note, someone just paid $50,500 for a 2007 Honda S2000. The average schmoe would think the winner of this Bring A Trailer auction was wearing their brain upside down, but bidder Caryluskin clearly has the raging hots for an ultra-clean S2000. As a former owner of an early model, I can’t say I object.

Although it was hardly limited-edition exotica and the ‘no torque’ argument never went away, the S2000 was all the same special. Honda produced so many unique parts for that car alone and it was, in many eyes, a legend long before its inevitable demise. Chief among the S2000-specific elements was, of course, the engine. The 9000rpm F20C four-pot was electrifying long before the hybrid era kicked off properly.

For the 2004 model year North American cars were stroked up to 2.2 litres, fattening the torque curve slightly and pulling the 237bhp peak power down from 8300rpm (originally universal across all markets) to 7800rpm. The rev limiter dropped to 8200rpm. America wanted the highly-strung Honda to be a bit more accessible. The F22C1 was given a gold trim insert in the red rocker cover.

This particular car is in arguably the most common – but classic – colour combo. Silverstone paint wraps elegantly around black seats, a black roof and pristine 17-inch wheels. There’s a fundamental and ageless rightness in an S2000’s lines that, for this misty-eyed writer, makes it one of the finest and most underappreciated pieces of automotive design ever.

It seems to have been bought specifically to flip for profit; the seller having only acquired it in January from the original Texas-based owner. It comes with all of its original documents, though, and is as close to a brand new one as you’re likely to get. If I’d just won the lottery, I’d have paid whatever it took.

