You Can Try iRacing Arcade For Free From 13 October

Demo version of the cutesy arcade racer will feature Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars at Tsukuba
We’ve been pretty excited to give iRacing Arcade a go since its reveal in August, but since then, we’ve had no solid indication of when that will be. Until now, with a demo version confirmed to arrive next week.

Downloadable from Steam from 13 October, this taste of the cutesy racer will feature just one race, albeit quite a fun one. Previously confirmed Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars will be your wheels, racing around the newly announced legendary Tsukuba Circuit. Hot Version, but make it adorable, or something.

While that will be just a small sample of the content iRacing Arcade will have to offer, the demo will also see tyre wear, fuel consumption and damage all active. 

That’s all we have for now, but iRacing Arcade will also be getting a little bit of exposure in the real world of motorsport to coincide with the demo. Expect to see the logo for the game plastered on the side of the #85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Porsche 963 competing in the GTP class at this weekend’s Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, with one of its drivers, Max Esterson, a prominent name on the iRacing platform. His exploits in sim racing helped his career trajectory, which saw him reach Formula 2, so a pretty good face for sim racing.

Anyway, back to iRacing Arcade, we’re still waiting for confirmation on when the game will release in full beyond it arriving ‘this year’ on Steam, with a console release to follow sometime in 2026. 

In case you’ve made it this far into the story, wondering ‘What on earth are you talking about?’, the title is being developed by Original Fire Games, the studio behind cartoonish top-down racer Circuit Superstars.

Although similar in aesthetics, iRacing Arcade will allow you to race in chase cam and feature a full-blown career mode, along with several licensed real-world tracks and cars.

