Gen X Loves The New Honda Prelude

The reborn coupe has been such a smash in Japan that some dealers have suspended orders, and demand’s being driven by people in their 50s and 60s
Honda Prelude - front
Honda Prelude - front

Having a car be so popular that you have to suspend ordering is a ‘problem’ lots of manufacturers would probably like to have, but it’s something that Honda’s actually experiencing in Japan with the new hybrid Prelude.

The reborn coupe has been on sale in its home country for just over a month, and in that time, Honda’s received around 2400 orders – eight times what it expects to sell per month, and enough that some dealers have had to temporarily stop taking orders while they catch up with demand.

Honda Prelude - interior
Honda Prelude - interior

Obviously, some of this can be chalked up to early adopter syndrome – it’s pretty common, especially among speciality or niche cars, for there to be an initial wave of demand that eventually settles once the model’s been around for a bit. But there is another reason, says Honda – Japanese Gen Xers can’t get enough of the Prelude.

It’s released some stats about the model’s sales so far, which say that demand is largely from customers in their 50s and 60s. There are likely a few reasons for this – these buyers will have been aspirational enthusiasts in their 20s and 30s when the original versions of the Prelude were around, enticed by its looks but perhaps not quite in the position to buy a brand new coupe. Now that the car’s made a comeback and the same people have a greater level of financial stability, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if a wave of nostalgia is driving demand. 

Honda Prelude - rear
Honda Prelude - rear

Purchasing power is likely playing a big role too: in Japan, the new Prelude starts at ¥6,179,800, or around £30,400. Seems reasonable for a brand new coupe, until you discover that in its home market, the phenomenal Civic Type R kicks off at the equivalent of roughly £24,600. It’s no wonder, then, that more financially strained younger buyers are steering clear of the Prelude. And in case you needed any more evidence of the kind of customers opting for the new car, Honda specifically mentions that the boot can accommodate two golf bags. 

Will it receive a similarly nostalgia-hungry audience when it arrives in Britain? We’ll have to wait until next year to see, but we don’t have to wait that long to find out what it’s like – CT Editor Ryan Hirons has just returned from the south of France, where he’s been sampling the Prelude, and we’ll have a full review out as soon as Honda lets us.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Gen X Loves The New Honda Prelude
Honda Prelude - front
News
Five-Cylinder Cupra Formentor Returns, And This Time In Right-Hand Drive
Cupra Formentor VZ5 - front
News
Aston Martin DB12 S Arrives With 691bhp And Angrier Looks
Aston Martin DB12 S - front
News
Skoda Fabia Gets Warm Hatch Treatment With 174bhp 130 Edition
Skoda Fabia 130 - front
News
The Lamborghini Manifesto Is A Glimpse At The Brand’s Styling Future
Lamborghini Manifesto - front
Toys and Gadgets
Hot Wheels Has Turned The New Mercedes CLA Into A Baby DTM Racer
Hot Wheels Mercedes CLA - rear

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Genesis GV60 Review: Small Changes, But Effective
2025 Genesis GV60, front
Reviews
2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray UK Review: American Genius
C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible UK spec, front
Reviews
Aston Martin DBX S Review: Marginal Gains
Aston Martin DBX S - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi Q3 Review: There’s A Decent Car Beneath The Gimmicks
2025 Audi Q3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A6 Avant Review: Good, But Where’s The Audi-Ness?
Audi A6 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving