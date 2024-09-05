The Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX Will Cost You £67,435

Have you thought to yourself recently “I really fancy an electric people carrier, but it needs to be able to do 0-62mph in under seven seconds”? Well, today is a great day to be you – the Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX has just gone on sale.

It is now comfortably the most expensive version of the Buzz, with a starting price of £67,435. Add an extra £510 if you want a seven-seat long-wheelbase version. Yes, that’s very, very expensive – about the territory for a seven-seat Land Rover Defender 110 if you don’t want options – but that’s the way of the EV world at the moment.

VW ID Buzz GTX - rear, dynamic

For that, you are also getting the most potent version of the Buzz too. Its dual-motor setup is good for 335bhp and 413lb ft of torque, cracking the sprint to 62mph in 6.5 seconds. As with every other Buzz, though, it’s officially limited to 99mph. However, we’ve driven it on the Autobahn and hit an indicated 103mph – just saying.

VW reckons the bigger sell of the GTX is its all-wheel-drive system, which should prove handy if you’re planning to take it on a ski trip. We’d go for the seven-seat in that case, with a larger 89kWh battery pack compared with the five-seat’s 77kWh unit. The range for the former is quoted at 295 miles, compared with 262 miles for the latter.

VW ID Buzz LWB - front, dynamic

Don’t need the GTX but still need seven seats? There’s more good news, as lower-spec Life and Style versions also going on sale. They do lose a motor but still have a healthy 282bhp, and more importantly, cost significantly less – starting at £59,495 for the Life version.

As we said in our review, we’d probably skip the GTX in the UK and go straight for one of the lesser-spec variants. The GTX doesn’t do anything worse than either of those, but in the real world, nothing better either.