Normally, when a car gets updated, a couple of things happen. It’ll usually get more expensive, and the manufacturer might uncork a tiny bit more grunt from some of the powertrains. That’s not the case with the little Dacia Spring, though – the updated version of the tiny EV is now on sale in Britain, and not only is it even cheaper than before, but it has a massive 57 per cent extra power.

Of course, as we reported when we had an early look back in September, that extra power is all relative, because the base model Spring only had 44bhp to begin with. That means the enormous power increase actually only takes things to 69bhp, although in an electric car that weighs in at under a tonne, that should be more than ample. And if you really feel you need more, the more powerful motor now gets an almighty 99bhp.

2026 Dacia Spring - side

Dacia’s also finally given us what we’ve been asking for by providing some performance specs. The 69bhp Spring will hit 62mph in 12.3 seconds, with the 99bhp one dusting it off in 9.6 seconds. No info on top speed, but we’re sure the Spring technically has one.

Both versions will do a quoted 140 miles on the WLTP cycle – despite all those wads of extra power putting more strain on the battery, that’s the same as the outgoing car thanks to a new, slightly large 24.3kWh battery pack. The Spring has a new 40kW DC charger on board too, so will now go from 20 to 80 per cent charged in as little as 29 minutes, says Dacia.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Dacia Spring - rear

It’s faster in several regards then, so how is it cheaper? Well, on paper it’s not, with the on-the-road price of the entry level version now coming in at £15,990 – almost a grand more than before. However, Dacia has introduced its own electric car grant, mimicking the UK government’s by knocking £3750 off the list price of the Spring.

(The Spring likely doesn't qualify for the official grant as it's built in China, which it's thought doesn't meet the UK's requirements for energy grid cleanliness that would make it eligible.)

2026 Dacia Spring - front

That means that the 69bhp car – only available in Expression trim – currently starts at £12,240, while the more powerful version, paired exclusively with the Extreme trim, comes in at £13,240. Both are on sale in Britain now, with first deliveries taking place in, aptly enough, the spring.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT