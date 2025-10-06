The Dacia Spring Is Getting 57 Per Cent More Power

It’s all relative, though, isn’t it? The base model of Dacia’s diminutive EV jumps from 44 to 69bhp, while the top version now has a mighty 99bhp
Dacia Spring - front
Dacia Spring - front

The £15k Dacia Spring remains the cheapest electric car you can buy in Britain that’s actually a car and not the sort of thing that can legally be driven by French children. Of course, with great cheapness comes… not particularly great power, with the most basic Spring making do with a piddly 44bhp electric motor.

That’s soon set to change, though, because the entry-level Spring Expression is getting a massive power increase of 57 per cent. Okay, that only sees the figure 69bhp, but still, that should make a real difference when the numbers are this low to begin with. In fact, it means the Expression is now more powerful than the previous 64bhp range-topping Spring Extreme, which itself is getting a bump to the heady heights of 99bhp. 

Dacia Spring - rear
Dacia Spring - rear

Dacia hasn’t given us full performance figures (because nobody’s really asking), but it has detailed the difference the extra power makes when going from 50 to 75mph. In the old 44bhp Spring, this took a lightly worrying 26.2 seconds, but that’s been slashed to a positively spritely 10.3 seconds in the new 69bhp car. The same figure drops from 14.0 to 6.9 seconds in the more powerful Extreme.

To make the most of this extra shove, the Spring gets a new 24.3kWh battery. This is actually a little smaller than the outgoing 26.8kWh one, but the drop in capacity is partially cancelled out by aero improvements. These comprise a set of underbody fairings and some very subtle winglets on the C-pillars, which drop the drag coefficient from 0.74 to 0.67. Dacia says it’ll do 5.0m/kWh, which works out at around 134 miles of range. That’s a little less than the 142 it quotes for the outgoing car, but let’s be real – nobody’s driving a Spring more than 142 miles in one go.

Dacia Spring - side
Dacia Spring - side

It’ll charge faster too, especially on the optional DC charger available on the Extreme, which now runs at 40kW instead of 30. Using this, Dacia says the Spring will go from 20 to 80 per cent juiced in 29 minutes.

Finally, to cope with the massive increase in power, the Spring gets a series of chassis tweaks too. These include carbon ceramic brakes, 10-stage adjustable dampers, active torque vectoring and ultra-light forged magnesium wheels. No, hang on, that’s the wrong set of notes. What the updated Spring actually gets is a reinforced battery housing for extra rigidity and optimised weight distribution, extra brake assistance, 15-inch wheels as standard, and, for the first time on the Spring, an anti-roll bar. 

Full specs, pricing and a market launch date are all currently TBC, but Dacia promises the Spring will remain the most affordable electric car on sale – only now, it might actually be able to get out of its own way.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Toys and Gadgets
Hot Wheels Has Turned The New Mercedes CLA Into A Baby DTM Racer
Hot Wheels Mercedes CLA - rear
News
Here’s Your Chance To Own A Delivery-Mile Ford Escort Cosworth
Ford Escort RS Cosworth - front
News
The Dacia Spring Is Getting 57 Per Cent More Power
Dacia Spring - front
News
Dacia Sandero And Jogger Updated With More Power For 2026
Dacia Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger facelifts
News
The Dacia Hipster Concept Is A Cute Little Box With A Big Goal
Dacia Hipster - front
News
The Polestar 3 Just Got A Lot More Powerful
2026 Polestar 3 - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Genesis GV60 Review: Small Changes, But Effective
2025 Genesis GV60, front
Reviews
2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray UK Review: American Genius
C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible UK spec, front
Reviews
Aston Martin DBX S Review: Marginal Gains
Aston Martin DBX S - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi Q3 Review: There’s A Decent Car Beneath The Gimmicks
2025 Audi Q3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A6 Avant Review: Good, But Where’s The Audi-Ness?
Audi A6 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving