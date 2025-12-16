When we went to have a look at some updated Dacia models earlier this year, we were wowed by the changes brought to the refreshed Sandero and its faux-SUV Stepway sibling. New lights! A bigger screen! Wireless phone charging! Look, it’s a Dacia, okay? It’s not going to come out of the gates with Level 4 autonomous driving or some mind-boggling new torque vectoring system, and that’s just fine.

The concern is that facelifts like this always bring a bump in price, but that's not the case here: with pricing kicking off at £14,795, it's actually nearly £1000 cheaper than before.

2026 Dacia Sandero - rear

That entry price gets you into the base model Sandero Essential, which still comes with cruise control, manual air-con and a smartphone holder so you can use Dacia’s dedicated app for your infotainment. Upgrade to the mid-range £15,765 Expression, and you get kit like front fog lights, auto wipers, electric rear windows and the new upgraded 10-inch infotainment screen with wired phone mirroring.

Finally, the top £17,065 Journey trim comes with alloy wheels, an electronic handbrake, automatic air-con and some extra driver assistance tech including blind spot monitoring. You’ll also need that trim for wireless phone charging and screen mirroring, as well as Dacia’s in-house navigation system.

2026 Dacia Sandero - interior

All regular Sanderos come with a slight bump in power from their 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder, which now makes 99bhp, up from 89bhp.

Then there’s the Stepway, which gives the Sandero a bit of a budget Audi Allroad treatment with a suspension raise and some body cladding, which is now made from Dacia’s part-recycled ‘Starkle’ material. Its equipment levels broadly reflect the regular car, with the Essential starting at £16,065 and the Expression costing an extra £1000 on top of that.

2026 Dacia Sandero Stepway - front

The top trim on the Stepway, though, becomes the Extreme, which in addition to all the niceties you get on the Sandero Journey also brings keyless entry, heated front seats and steering wheel and various copper accents on the exterior. The Stepway gets the same 1.0-litre turbo triple as the regular Sandero, but with more power still, a heady 109bhp.

Both of the refreshed models are now on sale in the UK, so if you’ve been indecisive about picking up a Sandero, now seems like a very good time to get your order in.