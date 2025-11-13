Until now, if you’ve wanted over 300bhp from the facelifted Cupra Leon, you’ve had to settle for the Estate – that’s the only version that gets the 328bhp, all-wheel drive powertrain lifted from the VW Golf R. That’s about to change, though, as the sporty Seat offshoot has announced a hardcore special edition that’s the most powerful front-wheel drive road car to ever wear the Cupra badge, be it on a Seat or as a standalone marque.

It’s called the Leon VZ TCR, its name borrowed from the Leon TCR touring car that editor Ryan Hirons got to play in earlier this year, and is landing in late 2026. It uses the familiar combo of the EA888 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder and seven-speed DSG auto ’box, but power and torque have been bumped up to 321bhp and 310lb ft. If they sound familiar, it’s because they’re identical specs to the VW Golf GTI Edition 50 unveiled earlier this year.

It’ll hit 62mph in 5.6 seconds – an identical figure to the Golf – and while Cupra hasn’t confirmed the top speed, it says it’s ‘unrestricted’, suggesting it’s binned off the 155mph limiter applied to the previous range-topping Leon hatch. It borrows the configurable DCC adaptive dampers and electric VAQ front diff from that car too, plus the six-pot Akebono brakes from the 328bhp Estate.

The TCR, though, has apparently been to the Renaultsport School of Extreme Hot Hatches, because it comes with the option to bin off the rear seats and replace them with a strut bar, while the Cup Bucket seats now come with four-point harnesses. It also sits on new lightweight alloys shod in extra-sticky rubber, now 245mm wide at the front.

There’s an aero makeover too, with a new front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and roof spoiler, and you can’t really miss the giant decals of Cupra’s logo, which still sort of looks like it belongs on a brand of mountain bike you’ve never heard of.

We digress, though – all of this sounds like a tantalising package, but there are a couple of problems. One, the TCR’s not arriving on the roads for around a year (and when it does, it’ll presumably cost a pretty penny), and two, Cupra’s only making 499 of them.

There is a bit of good news here, though. Ahead of the TCR going on sale, Cupra will launch the Leon VZ in the first quarter of next year (a confusing name, given you can already buy a Leon VZ1, VZ2 or VZ3). It gets the same uprated powertrain as the TCR, but with a full quota of seats and none of the in-yer-face aero bits, and won’t be quite as rare – Cupra will build 1500 of them.

Details of either model including pricing and the number coming to the UK are still under wraps – as are pictures of the TCR’s stripped-out interior – but expect to hear more in the new year.