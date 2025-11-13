This is ‘Project Viva’, a McLaren 750S Spider that’s been given a special paintjob by the company’s McLaren Special Operations bespoke division featuring neon lights, an Eiffel Tower replica and lots of gambling iconography. It’s inspired by a certain town famed for all of these things – Blackpool. No, hang on, there are some cacti on there too, and no depictions of someone passed out outside a chippy. It must be inspired by Las Vegas instead.

It’s been crafted by MSO ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix later this month, with the intricate livery having been handpainted by MSO’s craftspeople. The team chose to subvert the usual Vegas cliche of bright, flashy colours by opting for a two-tone monochrome scheme of Muriwai White and Vegas Night.

McLaren 750S 'Project Viva' - rear

The former shade is named after the family home of Bruce McLaren, which is also depicted on the car, despite being in Walton-on-Thames, which is nowhere near Las Vegas. We checked. The black sections, meanwhile, are flecked with cyan, magenta and green specks to bring a bit of that unique blend of colour you can only experience when operating a one-armed bandit while 14 margaritas deep at 3am.

As a final flourish, McLaren’s two championship rival F1 drivers have helped apply bits of the livery and signed Project Viva. Lando Norris says ‘I’m all in!’, which is probably true now he’s back on top of the standings. Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, instructs us to ‘Enjoy every mile!’, something he probably hasn’t been doing himself for the last few races.

McLaren 750S 'Project Viva' - detail

Other than the eye-catching livery, it’s very much a standard 750S Spider, which means it’s time for a stats lightning round: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, 740bhp, 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds, 206mph top speed, many thousands of pounds.

Project Viva is going on display at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel from today until 20 November, after which point… erm, something will presumably be done with it. McLaren hasn’t said.