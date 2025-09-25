The Mercedes VLE Could Be The World’s Poshest People Carrier

It feels as if the humble people carrier is having a small renaissance. Cars like the VW ID Buzz, Lexus LM and, in other parts of the world, the Hyundai Staria, are quietly making it cool to be seen driving – or being driven in – what essentially amounts to a van with windows and a bunch of seats in the back.

Soon joining them will be the Mercedes VLE, an upcoming super-posh people mover that’ll come as both an EV and with combustion powertrains. Previewed earlier this year by the Vision V concept, the production version has just been teased and, yeah, it still looks very much like a van.

Mercedes VLE prototype - front

It gets the same mildly alarming front grille as the concept, Mercedes seemingly picking up the baton of ‘German luxury brand slapping massive grilles on its cars’ now that BMW appears to be finally dropping it. New for the production version is Merc’s other favourite styling hallmark of late, daytime running lights in the shape of a minimalist version of the brand’s three-pointed star logo. We’re not entirely sure how we feel about this.

We don’t think the production VLE will have quite the same sci-fi cocktail lounge interior vibe as the Vision V, but it’s not going to feel like an airport shuttle back there either. Existing Mercedes vans with discreet black exteriors but private jet-like interiors have become the favoured transport of the glitterati, so expect a version to cater to this market with just a couple of very, very comfy-looking seats in the back, along with screens, drinks coolers and whatever else the modern celeb-about-town might need. Maybe it’ll even carry over the concept’s karaoke mode.

Mercedes VLE prototype - rear

At the other end of the spectrum, there’ll be versions with seating for up to eight, although these too will almost certainly be plusher than, say, a Vauxhall Vivaro Life.

Mercedes promises the EV will have class-leading range and charging times, something it’s already put to the test by taking a prototype on a 680-odd mile trip from Stuttgart to Rome via the Alps, during which it apparently only needed two 15-minute charging stops. Combustion powertrains, meanwhile, will likely include both petrol and diesel options. The VLE will be unveiled in full in the first half of next year.