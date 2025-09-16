Spiritual Burnout Successor Wreckreation Is Releasing On 28 October

After a long gestation period, this contact-based racer with on-the-fly level customisation is coming next month
Wreckreation
Wreckreation

We’re still no closer to hearing anything about the possible revival of the Burnout franchise that was vaguely hinted at last year, but players hoping for the adrenaline hit of enormous virtual car crashes won’t have to wait too long, because after a five-year gestation period, Wreckreation is finally releasing on 28 October.

It’s very much not just us making the Burnout comparison – developer Three Fields Entertainment was founded by original Burnout creators Alex Ward and Fiona Sperry, and in its release date announcement, Three Fields says that “the Burnout DNA is alive and well.” Doesn’t get much more black and white than that.

What can we expect from Wreckreation, then? Well, lots of crashes, obviously. The trailers we’ve seen so far show impressive-looking damage models for the roster of over 50 unsurprisingly unlicensed cars.

There’ll also be a circa-150 square mile open world to explore, with destruction-heavy, jump-laden races taking place within it. What seems to be Wreckreation’s major USP, though, is Live Mix, a feature that’ll let you jump into a map creation mode at any point, laying down Hot Wheels-style tracks with jumps and loops as well as various bits of street furniture and obstacles. Also dinosaurs, obviously.

Wreckreation
Wreckreation

The announcement of a release date comes just over a month after the initial trailer dropped. Information on the game had been non-existent for around two years until February this year, when publisher THQ Nordic – also overseeing fellow crash-friendly racer, Wreckfest 2 – confirmed that the game was in development.

Wreckreation isn’t Three Fields’ first crack at a spiritual Burnout successor – it’s preceded by Dangerous Driving, which launched in 2019 to mixed reviews. Having had a good few years to refine it, we’re hoping Wreckreation will right that title’s wrongs when it launches on 28 October for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X at an RRP of $39.99/€39.99. UK pricing has yet to be confirmed. 

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

