This Special Edition Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Is A V12 Love Letter

Merc celebrates its biggest engine with an actual gold-laden uber-posh S-Class, limited to just 50 units
Remember when Mercedes said it was going to be electric-only by 2030? That was funny, wasn’t it? Not only has the company totally reversed course on that and is now planning on keeping its V8s and V12s around for as long as possible, but it’s now launched a special edition of its range-topping Maybach S-Class specifically celebrating that rarefied 12-pot.

That car’s the Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition, and it has a V8. Only kidding! It’s based on the Maybach S680, the only car left in the manufacturer’s stable to still use its 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged V12. That powerplant makes 612bhp and an enormous 664lb ft of torque, delivered to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic. Performance numbers, for all the relevance they have in a massive luxury limo, are quoted at 4.5 seconds to 62mph and the usual 155mph limited top speed.

What makes the V12 Edition special, then? Well, for one, it comes as standard pretty much all the kit you can throw at a Maybach S-Class. That means electrically-operated rear doors, active road noise cancellation, electrohydraulic active suspension, and up to five – yes, five – onboard screens.

It doesn’t stop there, either. Merc’s Manufaktur exclusive division has had some fun, giving the V12 Edition a two-tone paint job with the top half in Olive Metallic and the bottom in Obsidian Black. This scheme, says Mercedes, can take up to 10 days to apply.  The Monoblock-style forged wheels are finished in Olive. Inside, you get ultra-cushty Nappa leather finished in Saddle Brown, while some walnut trees were sacrificed for the lovely high-gloss burr wood trim.

The finishing touch is a special emblem on the C-pillars, featuring the double-M logo of the Maybach brand sat atop a chrome and gold medallion. Not gold-coloured – it’s literally made out of 24-carat gold. Maybe make sure you park it somewhere you can keep an eye on it.

Mercedes is only doing 50 V12 editions, at an unspecified price – presumably quite a bit more than the already enormous £226,595 a Maybach S680 starts at. That’s if it’s even sold in the UK – it’ll only be offered in ‘select markets’, and it’s not been confirmed if Britain will be one of them.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

