Hybrid S650 Ford Mustang Reportedly In The Works

While Ford promised a hybrid Mustang back in 2017, so far, nothing has come to fruition. That could soon change, however…
Ford Mustang Dark Horse - front
Ford Mustang Dark Horse - front

If you’re able to cast your mind back to 2017, you may remember a promise from Ford that it was working away on a hybrid Mustang. That was to be based on the then still fresh-ish S550, and to quote a press release directly: “The Mustang Hybrid, built at the Flat Rock Plant, debuts in 2020 and will be available in North America to start.”

Obviously, that never happened, and Ford has never publicly stated why. Since then, the S650 Mustang has been introduced, and its Coyote V8 continues to live on without any sort of electrification option. That could be about to change, though.

Ford Mustang GT
Ford Mustang GT

Reported by Ford Authority, several internally-coded S650E prototypes are now in operation and have entered Ford’s ‘Technology Prove-Out’ stage, suggesting the concept is at a pretty deep stage of development.

That’s all that’s known so far on the state of the hybrid Ford Mustang. It’s unclear if it’d take on a plug-in hybrid state with a large-capacity battery, or go down the route of another American icon – the Corvette E-Ray – and use a small-capacity battery serving mostly to improve performance and torque fill. 

Ford Mustang Dark Horse - rear
Ford Mustang Dark Horse - rear

Although Ford never kept to its 2020 promise for a hybrid Mustang originally, there’s been no public backtracking of its plan to introduce an electrified option of every car it offers by 2030 under its Ford Blue proposal. Unless there’s a dramatic U-turn on that plan (not impossible, given the current US administration’s scaling back of economy and emissions regulations), that would include a Mustang.

Don’t expect to see an electric version of the pony car, though. Ford CEO Jim Farley said last year: “I can promise that we will never make an electric Mustang.” Provided you ignore the existence of the Mach-E SUV for a moment, anyway. It’s unclear if a pure V8 Mustang would be able to co-exist alongside a hybrid variant, though.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
This British Sports Car Firm Has Returned From The Dead
Zenos E10 RZ prototype
News
This Special Edition Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Is A V12 Love Letter
Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition - front
News
Hybrid S650 Ford Mustang Reportedly In The Works
Ford Mustang Dark Horse - front
News
The Latest Lamborghini Is 31 Metres Long And Has 7500bhp
Tecnomar for Lamborghini 101FT - front
News
Mansory Has Tuned The Ferrari 12Cilindri, And It Is Purple
Mansory Equestre - front
News
Zagato Is Designing A Brand-New, ‘Driver-Focused’ Hypercar
Capricorn hypercar teaser

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi A6 Avant Review: Good, But Where’s The Audi-Ness?
Audi A6 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving
Reviews
Cupra Terramar VZ Review: A Case Of Unfulfilled Potential
Cupra Terramar - front, static
Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front
Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front