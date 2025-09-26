Playmobil Has Made The Porsche Carrera GT 100 Per Cent Cuter

There are many words we associate with the Porsche Carrera GT, pretty much all of them positive, but ‘cute’ has never been one of those words. Until now, anyway, because German toy manufacturer Playmobil has produced an officially licensed model of the V10-powered hero. All together, now – aaaaawww!

It’s part of the company’s fairly new venture into licensed models that’s also produced cute, squished versions of the Ferrari 250 GTO, Ford F-150 Raptor and T1 Volkswagen Camper, but the Carrera GT might just be our favourite of the lot.

It’s a 25-piece set, although most of the assembly involves sticking smaller bits like the wheels, spoiler and roof onto the main body. As such, Playmobil says it’s suitable for ages five and up, but we defy anyone who likes cars, no matter how old they are, to not want one of these on their desk. Certainly, it’ll be less time-consuming than a Lego Technic set, and the result is much more adorable.

Look, there’s even a little guy that sits in it! Just ignore the fact that Gordon Murray appears to have gotten his hands on this particular Carrera GT, as it’s got a central driving position.

It’s the latest entry in what Playmobil calls its collectors range, and it sounds as though it has more in the works. Excuse us while we have a think about what other cars we’d like to see get this treatment – the Ferrari F40 springs to mind immediately.

Best of all, because it’s a fairly small, simple kit, it won’t be painfully expensive, although with a £24.99 RRP, it is a couple of quid more expensive than the typical Lego Speed Champions set. Nevertheless, we’re hoping to find one of these under the tree in a few months’ time. We’ll supply our own V10 noises.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

