Manhart Launches Ludicrous 794bhp Range Rover Sport

The German tuner is turning its BMW fettling expertise to other cars powered by engines from Munich
Manhart SV 800 - front
Manhart SV 800 - front

Manhart may be a company best known for tuning BMWs, but that expertise means it can happily turn its hand to some of the many other cars featuring the manufacturer’s engines. We saw that last year with its Toyota Supra, and now it’s done the same with the Range Rover Sport SV to create the SV 800.

The latest generation of the hot Rangie features the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that BMW sticks in lots of its M cars, and in standard guise, it makes a handy 626bhp and 553lb ft. That’s clearly not enough for Manhart, though, which has stuck its usual MHTronik plug-and-play tuning box on the engine to bump those numbers up to 794bhp and 708lb ft, numbers that eclipse even the most powerful factory performance SUVs around.

Manhart SV 800 - rear
Manhart SV 800 - rear

The rest of the treatment is Manhart business as usual, too. There’s a new stainless steel exhaust system, lowering springs with new coupling rods, and a set of truly gigantic 24-inch forged wheels.

Manhart says it hasn’t felt the need to change the car’s standard carbon ceramic brakes as part of the package, but it can offer individual upgrades to those who understandably want a bit more stopping power on their 794bhp, 2.5-tonne SUV.

Manhart SV 800 - front detail
Manhart SV 800 - front detail

Same goes for the cabin – it’s standard save for some Manhart floor mats, but the tuner says it can take things further for those who want it.

No word on how much all of this costs, but ironically, if you actually live in Manhart’s home country, you can’t have the two biggest upgrades: neither the powerbox nor the exhaust system has been certified under Germany’s notoriously strict TÜV approval process, so they’re for export only. 

Manhart SV 800 - interior
Manhart SV 800 - interior

Now we’ve seen Manhart’s take on Toyotas and Range Rovers with BMW power, we’re wondering what comes next. A Manhart Morgan Supersport? An Ineos Grenadier? Answers on a postcard, please.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

Latest News

News
Toyota Confirms It’s Working On A New Twin-Turbo V8
Toyota GR GT3 concept
News
New Toyota MR2: Everything We Know So Far
Toyota FT-Se concept - front
News
Mopar Will Pay A Bright Tribute To A Classic Dodge Truck At SEMA
Dude Ram 1500 Concept
News
Manhart Launches Ludicrous 794bhp Range Rover Sport
Manhart SV 800 - front
News
2025 Tokyo Motor Show: All The Big Reveals
Honda Japan Mobility Show stand mock-up
News
Paul Smith Mini Returns For New £32,705 Special Edition
Mini Cooper Electric Paul Smith Edition - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Seat Ibiza Review: Satisfying Supermini Survivor
2026 Seat Ibiza - front, driving
Reviews
Smart #5 Brabus Review: Stupidly Quick For A Smart
Smart #5 Brabus Front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Honda Prelude Review: A Little Too Quirky For Its Own Good
2025 Honda Prelude, front
Reviews
2025 Land Rover Defender 90 Review: Still Nails The Brief
Land Rover Defender 90 - front, static
Reviews
2025 Mercedes CLA Review: The Best Mercedes EV Yet
2025 Mercedes CLA 250+, front
Reviews
Mazda 6e Review: Good To Look At, Decent To Drive, Annoying To Use
Mazda 6e - front, driving