Manhart Launches Ludicrous 794bhp Range Rover Sport

Manhart may be a company best known for tuning BMWs, but that expertise means it can happily turn its hand to some of the many other cars featuring the manufacturer’s engines. We saw that last year with its Toyota Supra, and now it’s done the same with the Range Rover Sport SV to create the SV 800.

The latest generation of the hot Rangie features the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that BMW sticks in lots of its M cars, and in standard guise, it makes a handy 626bhp and 553lb ft. That’s clearly not enough for Manhart, though, which has stuck its usual MHTronik plug-and-play tuning box on the engine to bump those numbers up to 794bhp and 708lb ft, numbers that eclipse even the most powerful factory performance SUVs around.

Manhart SV 800 - rear

The rest of the treatment is Manhart business as usual, too. There’s a new stainless steel exhaust system, lowering springs with new coupling rods, and a set of truly gigantic 24-inch forged wheels.

Manhart says it hasn’t felt the need to change the car’s standard carbon ceramic brakes as part of the package, but it can offer individual upgrades to those who understandably want a bit more stopping power on their 794bhp, 2.5-tonne SUV.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Manhart SV 800 - front detail

Same goes for the cabin – it’s standard save for some Manhart floor mats, but the tuner says it can take things further for those who want it.

No word on how much all of this costs, but ironically, if you actually live in Manhart’s home country, you can’t have the two biggest upgrades: neither the powerbox nor the exhaust system has been certified under Germany’s notoriously strict TÜV approval process, so they’re for export only.

Manhart SV 800 - interior

Now we’ve seen Manhart’s take on Toyotas and Range Rovers with BMW power, we’re wondering what comes next. A Manhart Morgan Supersport? An Ineos Grenadier? Answers on a postcard, please.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT