Novitec’s Ferrari 12Cilindri Upgrades Bring More Carbon, More Noise

The floodgates have opened, people. Just a few weeks after seeing Mansory’s take on the Ferrari 12Cilindri, here’s an inevitably less in-yer-face upgrade package from fellow German tuner and Ferrari specialist Novitec.

First, the bad news (as bad as it gets when we’re talking about V12 Ferraris, anyway): if, for some reason, you feel that the standard 819bhp and 500lb ft of torque developed by your 12Cilindri’s 6.5-litre V12 isn’t enough, Novitec doesn’t have you covered. Yet. It says its performance upgrades for the car are in development, but for now, its take on the 12Cilindri is largely mechanically standard.

Novitec Ferrari 12Cilindri - side

There is one big change available underneath, though, and it’s in the right area: the exhaust. There’s a new valve-controlled stainless steel system available to liberate a bit more V12 howl from the otherwise regulation-strangled 12Cilindri’s engine, and if there’s simply not enough exotic materials involved in that one, Novitec’s also offering an Inconel version.

And if that’s still not expensive-sounding enough for you, the Inconel system even comes optionally plated with actual gold of 999 purity – as pure as it gets, apparently. Better than it sitting around in some sealed underground vault somewhere, we suppose.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Novitec Ferrari 12Cilindri - interior

Elsewhere, Novitec’s developed the inevitable range of carbon fibre replacements for various exterior bits, as well as for the engine cover and the air filter housing, and there’s a new selection of forged wheels, co-developed with American specialist Vossen, available. It'll retrim the interior for you, too.

Finally, Novitec is offering a couple of upgrades aimed at subtly improving the way the 12Cilindri sits. There’s a sport spring kit which remains fully compatible with the car’s factory front axle lift system, and a set of spacers to allow the wheels to fill out the arches a tiny bit more. Oh, and if you find your 12Cilindri’s standard wheel bolts to be just too darn heavy, Novitec will sell you some titanium ones.

Novitec Ferrari 12Cilindri - rear

All in all, it looks and sounds like a fairly measured set of upgrades for Ferrari’s latest big V12 grand tourer. We’ll have to wait and see if that same restraint wins over when it comes to unlocking a bit more power from that mighty engine.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT