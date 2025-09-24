Mansory Has Tuned The Ferrari 12Cilindri, And It Is Purple

Well, the Ferrari 12Cilindri managed to make it nearly a year and a half from its reveal, but it couldn’t escape forever. Tuning house Mansory has gotten hold of Ferrari’s latest big V12 grand tourer, and here’s the result.

It’s called the Mansory Equestre (because of horses – geddit?), and despite it debuting in a paintjob designed to appeal exclusively to Gotham-based clown-faced supervillains, it’s far from the most egregious thing we’ve seen from Mansory in recent months.

Mansory Equestre - rear

Obviously, there’s a whole new bodykit encompassing front splitter, side skirts, bonnet, rear diffuser and spoiler, all made of Mansory’s favourite material in the whole wide world, forged carbon fibre. The 12Cilindri’s distinctive black ‘mask’ has been treated to the material too. A finishing touch to the exterior comes in the form of the tuner’s new VF.5 one-piece forged rims, making their debut on the Equestre.

On the inside, Mansory says pretty much everything can be customised to the buyer’s liking, but on the debut car, the theme of the exterior has carried over with more purple accents than a Prince tribute concert and more quilted Alcantara than… somewhere where you’d find a lot of quilted Alcantara. Ah, yes, and there are light-up Mansory badges in the seat backs. Classy.

Mansory Equestre - interior

As it usually does, Mansory has uncorked a bit of extra performance from the 6.5-litre, 9500rpm naturally aspirated V12 that gives the 12Cilindri its name. Thanks to a new engine management system and sports exhaust, power is up from 819 to 843bhp and torque from 500 to 538lb ft. Said exhaust is valved and has sports cats, so it should at least satiate anyone who feels the standard car’s V12 howl has been muzzled by noise regulations – they’ll just also have to deal with their car looking like it’s crashed into an autoclave.

No word on how much the Equestre treatment costs, but given that you’re not going to find a 12Cilindri for less than about £380,000, we’re not sure that’ll matter to anyone thinking about giving one the Mansory treatment.