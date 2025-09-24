Mansory Has Tuned The Ferrari 12Cilindri, And It Is Purple

The inevitable has happened, and the tuner has got its hands on Ferrari’s latest V12 – here’s the 843bhp, aubergine-hued result
Mansory Equestre - front
Mansory Equestre - front

Well, the Ferrari 12Cilindri managed to make it nearly a year and a half from its reveal, but it couldn’t escape forever. Tuning house Mansory has gotten hold of Ferrari’s latest big V12 grand tourer, and here’s the result.

It’s called the Mansory Equestre (because of horses – geddit?), and despite it debuting in a paintjob designed to appeal exclusively to Gotham-based clown-faced supervillains, it’s far from the most egregious thing we’ve seen from Mansory in recent months.

Mansory Equestre - rear
Mansory Equestre - rear

Obviously, there’s a whole new bodykit encompassing front splitter, side skirts, bonnet, rear diffuser and spoiler, all made of Mansory’s favourite material in the whole wide world, forged carbon fibre. The 12Cilindri’s distinctive black ‘mask’ has been treated to the material too. A finishing touch to the exterior comes in the form of the tuner’s new VF.5 one-piece forged rims, making their debut on the Equestre. 

On the inside, Mansory says pretty much everything can be customised to the buyer’s liking, but on the debut car, the theme of the exterior has carried over with more purple accents than a Prince tribute concert and more quilted Alcantara than… somewhere where you’d find a lot of quilted Alcantara. Ah, yes, and there are light-up Mansory badges in the seat backs. Classy.

Mansory Equestre - interior
Mansory Equestre - interior

As it usually does, Mansory has uncorked a bit of extra performance from the 6.5-litre, 9500rpm naturally aspirated V12 that gives the 12Cilindri its name. Thanks to a new engine management system and sports exhaust, power is up from 819 to 843bhp and torque from 500 to 538lb ft. Said exhaust is valved and has sports cats, so it should at least satiate anyone who feels the standard car’s V12 howl has been muzzled by noise regulations – they’ll just also have to deal with their car looking like it’s crashed into an autoclave.

No word on how much the Equestre treatment costs, but given that you’re not going to find a 12Cilindri for less than about £380,000, we’re not sure that’ll matter to anyone thinking about giving one the Mansory treatment.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
This British Sports Car Firm Has Returned From The Dead
Zenos E10 RZ prototype
News
This Special Edition Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Is A V12 Love Letter
Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition - front
News
Hybrid S650 Ford Mustang Reportedly In The Works
Ford Mustang Dark Horse - front
News
The Latest Lamborghini Is 31 Metres Long And Has 7500bhp
Tecnomar for Lamborghini 101FT - front
News
Mansory Has Tuned The Ferrari 12Cilindri, And It Is Purple
Mansory Equestre - front
News
Zagato Is Designing A Brand-New, ‘Driver-Focused’ Hypercar
Capricorn hypercar teaser

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi A6 Avant Review: Good, But Where’s The Audi-Ness?
Audi A6 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving
Reviews
Cupra Terramar VZ Review: A Case Of Unfulfilled Potential
Cupra Terramar - front, static
Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front
Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front