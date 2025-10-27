The Original Honda NSX Is Getting A Pininfarina-Styled Revival

Developed by Honda racing partner JAS Motorsport, this could shape up to be tour favourite restomod of 2026
JAS Motorsport NSX teaser - rear
JAS Motorsport NSX teaser - rear

Revivals of classic Honda coupes are all the rage at the moment. We’ve just had a go in the reborn hybrid Prelude, and rather enjoyed it, but we’d be lying if we said this wasn’t commanding a bit more of our attention.

It’s our first half-decent look at the collaboration teased earlier this year between Pininfarina and Honda-affiliated racing team, Italy’s JAS Motorsport. At the time, all we knew was that the project was going to “reimagine one of the most iconic sports cars of the past.” We had our hunches about what sports car that might be, and thankfully, we were right – the two outfits are teaming up for what looks like a staggering restomod of the original NSX.

JAS Motorsport NSX teaser - front
JAS Motorsport NSX teaser - front

At least, we think it’s a restomod. Pininfarina’s press release says it’ll be based on “a production vehicle from the early 1990s, chosen for its chassis and mechanical base.” It doesn’t explicitly state that these will be original NSXs, but it sure sounds like it.

Same goes for the “NSX-inspired” nat-asp V6 set to power it, which JAS will be fettling to liberate as much power as possible. It’ll send its power exclusively through a six-speed manual, so we assume automatic NSX donor cars are off the table. Time to break your best Ayrton Senna-spec heel-and-toe loafers, then.

NA1 Honda NSX
NA1 Honda NSX

It looks very much like an NSX restomod, too, based on the pair of shadowy teaser pictures released with today’s announcement. The body, made wholly from carbon fibre, looks wider, the wheels more modern, and the car’s distinctive rear lightbar, as well as its front sidelights, have been LED-ified in standard restomod fashion. Crucially, though, it appears the car’s best feature – its pop-up headlights – have been retained.

Other details are still under wraps for now, including how many will be made – we just know it’ll be an “ultra-limited” run produced at JAS’s facility near Milan. It’s currently working on a development prototype, and we’re told to expect a full reveal of the car in the first half of 2026. Consider us really rather excited for this one. 

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

Latest News

News
The Original Honda NSX Is Getting A Pininfarina-Styled Revival
JAS Motorsport NSX teaser - rear
News
Classic Toyota Land Cruiser Gets 389bhp Twin-Turbo V6 For SEMA
Toyota Turbo Trail Cruiser - front
News
Novitec’s Ferrari 12Cilindri Upgrades Bring More Carbon, More Noise
Novitec Ferrari 12Cilindri - front
News
Hot Kia EV4 GT Previewed In Prototype Form
Kia EV4 GT prototype - front
News
Toyota Camry GT-S Concept Is Lots Of Show, Not Much Go
Toyota Camry GT-S Concept - front
News
The Ferrari F76 Doesn’t Exist, But Some People Still Bought One
Ferrari F76 - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Honda Prelude Review: A Little Too Quirky For Its Own Good
2025 Honda Prelude, front
Reviews
2025 Land Rover Defender 90 Review: Still Nails The Brief
Land Rover Defender 90 - front, static
Reviews
2025 Mercedes CLA Review: The Best Mercedes EV Yet
2025 Mercedes CLA 250+, front
Reviews
Mazda 6e Review: Good To Look At, Decent To Drive, Annoying To Use
Mazda 6e - front, driving
Reviews
Lamborghini Temerario First Drive: The 10,000rpm V8 Future Is Bright
Lamborghini Temerario, front
Reviews
2025 Audi S6 Avant E-Tron Review: An S6, But Electric
Audi S6 Avant E-Tron - front, driving