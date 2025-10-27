The Original Honda NSX Is Getting A Pininfarina-Styled Revival

Revivals of classic Honda coupes are all the rage at the moment. We’ve just had a go in the reborn hybrid Prelude, and rather enjoyed it, but we’d be lying if we said this wasn’t commanding a bit more of our attention.

It’s our first half-decent look at the collaboration teased earlier this year between Pininfarina and Honda-affiliated racing team, Italy’s JAS Motorsport. At the time, all we knew was that the project was going to “reimagine one of the most iconic sports cars of the past.” We had our hunches about what sports car that might be, and thankfully, we were right – the two outfits are teaming up for what looks like a staggering restomod of the original NSX.

JAS Motorsport NSX teaser - front

At least, we think it’s a restomod. Pininfarina’s press release says it’ll be based on “a production vehicle from the early 1990s, chosen for its chassis and mechanical base.” It doesn’t explicitly state that these will be original NSXs, but it sure sounds like it.

Same goes for the “NSX-inspired” nat-asp V6 set to power it, which JAS will be fettling to liberate as much power as possible. It’ll send its power exclusively through a six-speed manual, so we assume automatic NSX donor cars are off the table. Time to break your best Ayrton Senna-spec heel-and-toe loafers, then.

NA1 Honda NSX

It looks very much like an NSX restomod, too, based on the pair of shadowy teaser pictures released with today’s announcement. The body, made wholly from carbon fibre, looks wider, the wheels more modern, and the car’s distinctive rear lightbar, as well as its front sidelights, have been LED-ified in standard restomod fashion. Crucially, though, it appears the car’s best feature – its pop-up headlights – have been retained.

Other details are still under wraps for now, including how many will be made – we just know it’ll be an “ultra-limited” run produced at JAS’s facility near Milan. It’s currently working on a development prototype, and we’re told to expect a full reveal of the car in the first half of 2026. Consider us really rather excited for this one.

