Looking for a stealth hit to add to your driving game collection? These are a few we’ve been playing
5 Indie Driving Games You Should Play Right Now

We can sit here and rave all day about big-name racing titles like Forza Horizon and Gran Turismo, but what about those lesser-known games waiting to be discovered?

There are lots of indie racing games coming up that we’re very, very excited for, but for those of you looking to add some new stuff to your collection now, there’s plenty of smaller hits waiting to be downloaded. Here are five we’ve been playing a lot of recently.

Rally Arcade Classics

If you grew up throwing pound coins into Sega Rally Championship every time you were in the vicinity of an arcade, this one is for you.

Rally Arcade Classics may not be attempting to faithfully replicate Sega Rally like other games out there, but there’s a familiar feel to the vibe and handling, especially the nostalgia-drenched co-driver callouts.

Its recognisable-but-unlicensed car roster is magnificent, and its pick-up-and-play format really lends itself to ‘Just one more stage…’

Available on: PC (Steam), Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch

Recharge

Enjoy tinkering with RC car kits, but don’t have the space or funds to keep letting them collect dust on a shelf? Yeah, me too.

Recharge tickles that fancy. It’s in early access at the time of writing, and its features are limited to custom races and online play, but we’re enjoying what is there. Handling feels quite faithful to having a remote in your hand and standing by the side of a carpet circuit, just with the benefit of being able to ride on board with your car.

There’s a fairly in-depth car building system too, with choices of buggies, circuit chassis and drift cars.

Available on: PC (Steam)

Old School Rally

Now, here is a game that really wants to tickle the Sega Rally nostalgia. Unlike Arcade Rally Classics, Old School Rally tries to replicate much of the ‘90s legend – from the pixelated graphics to the head-to-head races, it’s scratching the itch.

It’s another game still in early access, but the current product is still pretty gripping if not quite fully realised yet.

Available on: PC (Steam)

Horizon Chase 2

We’ll forgive you if you didn’t realise that the mega hit Horizon Chase Turbo had a sequel. It’s only available on Apple mobile devices, Nintendo Switch and for PC through the Epic Games Store – so it may well have passed your radar.

We think it’s worth seeking out, though. It doesn’t move the game on dramatically, but rather builds on a solid foundation. Hopefully, it’ll find its way to more platforms eventually, too.

Available on: PC (Epic), Nintendo Switch, iOS

Super Woden GP 2

If you’ve ever dreamt of a Gran Turismo-esque top-down racer, good news. Super Woden GP 2 features a mix of road cars, endurance racers and even rally – for more than 180 driveable cars in total.

Oh, and bonus points for four-player local multiplayer – something you’ll rarely find on even big-name titles these days.

Available on: PC (Steam), Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch

