Honda Is Finally Coming To Tokyo Xtreme Racer

Ever since the rebooted version of Tokyo Xtreme Racer was first unveiled last year, there's been one question on everyone's lips: where's Honda? The game, which is still in Early Access, features licensed cars from every other major Japanese manufacturer, but for whatever reason, developer Genki hadn't managed to reach an agreement with the country's second-biggest.

It looks like that's changed, though. For the last few weeks, the promo campaign for the game has been ramping back up ahead of a possible full release next month, and it's been following the same pattern: a car is unveiled in a short video, with the next car to be announced teased right at the very end.

The latest one, though, is different. After confirming the inclusion of the recently-deceased R35 Nissan GT-R, the video quickly flashes through all the other recently announced cars before going dark. A couple of moments later, the screen is lit up by the unmistakeable pop-up headlights of the first-generation Honda NSX.

We've known that attempts to get Honda onboard in the game have been ongoing for a while, with Genki saying in a Reddit Q&A back in March that it was in negotiations with the manufacturer. It looks as if those negotiations have finally borne fruit, and hopefully, the NSX is the first of many cars from a brand with a rich seam of performance icons to tap into.

NA1 Honda NSX

The video also teases an announcement happening tomorrow, 29 August, at 4pm Japanese time – that's 8am in the UK. Whether this will be more info on Honda's inclusion, or an announcement of the full game, we're not sure – the latter should be happening any time now, given that Genki announced in May that it was pushing the full release back to September. Either way, it sounds like some exciting news is incoming about our surprise racing game hit of the year.