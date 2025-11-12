Here’s The New Mercedes GLB Hiding Under Lots Of Ice

Mercedes goes down an unusual path to disguise the second generation of its compact seven-seater
Mercedes GLB teaser - front

At this point, it’s basically industry standard for car companies to offer up teasers of their new models to build hype before they’re fully revealed. Normally, it’s a close-up bit of detail, the car concealed in shadow, or a camouflaged prototype. This is a new one, though: Mercedes is teasing the second-generation GLB by covering it in ice.

It’s revealed some shots of the new compact SUV undergoing cold weather testing at its R&D centre in Sindelfingen, Germany, where it can simulate temperatures as low as -40 degrees celsius and even fire snow at its cars with special cannons.

Mercedes GLB teaser - rear

If you’ve forgotten where the GLB fits in within Merc’s sprawling lineup, well… we don’t exactly blame you. It’s the second smallest combustion SUV the company currently makes, but despite that, it comes with the option of seven seats. Until very recently, it had an electric equivalent in the EQB.

Under Merc’s new strategy to ditch its short-lived EQ branding for EVs and unite all its cars under more traditional names, regardless of how they’re powered, the second-gen GLB will come with electric power, although it’s likely to be offered with combustion power too to ensure demand for both is being met.

Mercedes GLB - interior

Mercedes has also shown off the new car’s interior, thankfully with a lot less frost in it. As before, it’ll come with the choice of five or seven seats, and as is par for the course with Mercedes these days, many screens will be available. More specifically, the company’s dashboard-spanning MBUX Superscreen (not to be confused with the Hyperscreen, obviously) will be an option. Mercedes has been listening to some customer feedback about screen oversaturation, though, as it’s reintroduced physical steering wheel controls for the cruise control and volume.

Coming as standard is a massive panoramic glass roof, which pulls the usual modern car trick of being instantly switchable from clear to opaque. Optionally, you can get this with a tricksy illuminated three-pointed star pattern, should you wish to be reminded of who built the car you’re driving when you look up.

Mercedes GLB - interior

A full reveal of the new GLB is coming on 8 December. Presumably, it will have thawed out by then.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

