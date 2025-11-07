This F11 BMW 535i Touring Could Be The Ultimate Sleeper

Think of the F10-generation BMW 5 Series, and we presume your mind will cast to the rather delightful M5. Understandably, given it remained the best-in-class on its 2011 arrival despite downsizing from a naturally aspirated V10 to a twin-turbocharged V8.

However, it had one big flaw – you could never have it as a Touring. In fact, you haven’t been able to have any BMW M5 between the E34 and the current-generation G99. So, which version of the F10 5 Series do you look towards if you want something with a bit of performance?

F11 BMW 535i Touring, rear

We think this is the F11 (to use the Touring’s chassis code) BMW 535i Touring. Not that anyone could guess just by looking at it.

See, despite being an M Sport model, which meant 19-inch alloy wheels and a slightly sportier bodykit, it’s quite an understated-looking thing. The Space Grey Metallic on this car really helps to lean into that sleeper look.

Under the bonnet, though, sits a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six with 306bhp sent to the rear wheels, paired up with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. That meant 0-62mph could be cracked in under 6 seconds, and a limited top speed of 155mph. Brisk, if not rapid by today’s standards.

F11 BMW 535i Touring, side

But then that’s a car that you could easily house two dogs in the back, thanks to 560 litres of boot space, which rises to ‘absolutely cavernous’ with the rear seats folded flat.

This particular 2015 car started life in Singapore and only landed in the UK in September 2025. The spec is delightful, though, with equipment including adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof, plus a Harman/Kardon surround sound system.

F11 BMW 535i Touring, interior

Despite its recent arrival on our shores, it’s loaded with documentation as well, having been serviced by BMW every year between 2017 to 2023, although having covered 11,000 miles since its last, its next is no doubt due. Having covered only 34,936 miles, though, we wouldn’t be too worried about any hidden gremlins.

As we write this, bidding sits at just £1000 on the Collecting Cars auction with a sole bid and six days left. A long way to go, then, but tell us on socials what you’d pay for it.