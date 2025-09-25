Assetto Corsa Evo Update 0.3 Is Finally Available In Full

The update brings nine new cars including a Ferrari F1 car, two tracks and the first steps into online multiplayer
Assetto Corsa Evo
Assetto Corsa Evo

It's at least two months later than originally announced, but version 0.3 of Assetto Corsa Evo is finally available in full to all players. We say 'in full' because the opportunity to get to grips with the new content has already been available, but only as an open beta. For an update. For a game that's still in Early Access.

Anyway, that weirdness is now over, and the update can be downloaded as normal. It brings with it nine new cars, doubtless headlined by the legendary V10-powered Ferrari F2004, which took Michael Schumacher to his seventh and most dominant F1 championship. It's the first F1 machine to come to the came, but it won't be the last.

Assetto Corsa Evo
Assetto Corsa Evo

It's joined by four other race cars from a variety of categories – the BMW M4 GT3 Evo, Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo2, Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport and Caterham Seven Academy. Representing road cars, meanwhile, are the Audi RS6 Avant, E30 BMW M3 Sport Evo, Mercedes 190E 2.5-16 Evo II and Dallara Stradale. You'll have two well-loved European circuits to get to grips with them on – Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps and Austria's Red Bull Ring.

Besides the new content, the biggest new arrival is undoubtedly Evo’s first step into online multiplayer. To begin with, this will be limited to a selection of car and track combos curated by Kunos, with the ability to rent a server for running private leagues coming shortly afterwards. The eventual 0.4 update, meanwhile, will bring a form of ranked multiplayer.

Assetto Corsa Evo
Assetto Corsa Evo

Elsewhere, Kunos is bringing updates to the game’s car audio, tweaks to the suspension and tyre models, graphical optimisations and improvements to opponent AI and VR support. 

We're still no closer to knowing when we'll be able to get our hands on the final version of AC Evo, but it now seems all but certain it'll miss the originally announced autumn 2025 window, given that we're now well into September and only at version 0.3. Lots of the promised features, including a fleshed-out career mode and any of the highly anticipated open-world mode are still conspicuous in their absence, so we'd imagine it'll be 2026 before we get our hands on the full version – a year that's now confirmed to have a racing game juggernaut arriving in the form of Forza Horizon 6.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The RTR Spec 5 Ford Mustang Is Almost As Powerful As A Porsche 918
RTR Spec 5 Ford Mustang - front
News
Classic Skoda 110 R Reimagined As Retrofuturist EV Sports Car
Skoda 110 R EV concept - front
News
The Mercedes VLE Could Be The World’s Poshest People Carrier
Mercedes VLE teaser
News
This Modified L322 Range Rover Is A Reverse Restomod
Velvet Motorworks Range Rover - front
News
The Best BMWs You Forgot About Are Getting More Power
BMW M340i Touring
News
This British Sports Car Firm Has Returned From The Dead
Zenos E10 RZ prototype

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi A6 Avant Review: Good, But Where’s The Audi-Ness?
Audi A6 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving
Reviews
Cupra Terramar VZ Review: A Case Of Unfulfilled Potential
Cupra Terramar - front, static
Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front
Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front