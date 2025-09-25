Assetto Corsa Evo Update 0.3 Is Finally Available In Full

It's at least two months later than originally announced, but version 0.3 of Assetto Corsa Evo is finally available in full to all players. We say 'in full' because the opportunity to get to grips with the new content has already been available, but only as an open beta. For an update. For a game that's still in Early Access.

Anyway, that weirdness is now over, and the update can be downloaded as normal. It brings with it nine new cars, doubtless headlined by the legendary V10-powered Ferrari F2004, which took Michael Schumacher to his seventh and most dominant F1 championship. It's the first F1 machine to come to the came, but it won't be the last.

Assetto Corsa Evo

It's joined by four other race cars from a variety of categories – the BMW M4 GT3 Evo, Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo2, Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport and Caterham Seven Academy. Representing road cars, meanwhile, are the Audi RS6 Avant, E30 BMW M3 Sport Evo, Mercedes 190E 2.5-16 Evo II and Dallara Stradale. You'll have two well-loved European circuits to get to grips with them on – Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps and Austria's Red Bull Ring.

Besides the new content, the biggest new arrival is undoubtedly Evo’s first step into online multiplayer. To begin with, this will be limited to a selection of car and track combos curated by Kunos, with the ability to rent a server for running private leagues coming shortly afterwards. The eventual 0.4 update, meanwhile, will bring a form of ranked multiplayer.

Assetto Corsa Evo

Elsewhere, Kunos is bringing updates to the game’s car audio, tweaks to the suspension and tyre models, graphical optimisations and improvements to opponent AI and VR support.

We're still no closer to knowing when we'll be able to get our hands on the final version of AC Evo, but it now seems all but certain it'll miss the originally announced autumn 2025 window, given that we're now well into September and only at version 0.3. Lots of the promised features, including a fleshed-out career mode and any of the highly anticipated open-world mode are still conspicuous in their absence, so we'd imagine it'll be 2026 before we get our hands on the full version – a year that's now confirmed to have a racing game juggernaut arriving in the form of Forza Horizon 6.