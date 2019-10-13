Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
Robert Reid’s limited-edition Impreza RB320 is up for sale soon, and there are plenty of interesting names that have signed it…
Subaru has released early details of a run-out special edition to celebrate the end of the legendary EJ20 engine’s time as the much-loved heart of the Impreza and WRX STI.
Although the Outback has never been glamorous or sold as well as it deserves, it has always been fantastic to live with so we’re actually quite excited about the new one
Wider, more powerful and with lateral grip topping 1G, the very first US-specific ‘S-line’ Subaru STI has arrived. And it’s unhinged
Subaru has released a statement confirming that the WRX STI S209 will appear at the Detroit show, and it must mean that the S209 is going Stateside
A patent filing in the USA has potentially exciting consequences for WRX STI lovers in the country
The idea that Toyota wants to restor its ‘three brothers’ sports car offering has been established for some time, but now there are mid-engined rumours circulating…
The 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX STI you see here has a whole host of modifications, raising the power output and the rage considerably
An iPad in the centre console, carbon bodywork and 12-inch-wide tyres have helped create an RB26-powered monster
While we'd dearly love to get our hands on this pumped-up birthday present to honour STI's 30th birthday, the Diamond Edition is a 30-car South Africa-only special
Although it might be sacrilege to purists, this Dino has been fitted with the charismatic flat-four from a Subaru WRX – and we love it
Update 1.29 brings a new track and nine new cars, including probably the most iconic special edition of the Subaru Impreza
Subaru has teased a limited-run version of the current WRX STI, but it won't be coming to Europe or the USA
With STI-spec forged engine internals as standard, this load-shifting Impreza estate is the kind of practical family car we wish we could wake up to