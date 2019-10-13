or register
Subaru

You Can Buy A Subaru Impreza RB320 Once Owned By Richard Burns' Co-Driver

Robert Reid’s limited-edition Impreza RB320 is up for sale soon, and there are plenty of interesting names that have signed it…

2 months ago Used Cars 2 comments
The 2.0-Litre Subaru EJ20 Flat-Four Has Been Axed

Subaru has released early details of a run-out special edition to celebrate the end of the legendary EJ20 engine’s time as the much-loved heart of the Impreza and WRX STI.

3 months ago News 19 comments
The New Subaru Outback Is Here To Be Quietly Brilliant Again

Although the Outback has never been glamorous or sold as well as it deserves, it has always been fantastic to live with so we’re actually quite excited about the new one

8 months ago News 23 comments
America Welcomes The Mighty 341bhp Subaru STI S209

Wider, more powerful and with lateral grip topping 1G, the very first US-specific ‘S-line’ Subaru STI has arrived. And it’s unhinged

a year ago News 14 comments
The Subaru WRX STI S209 Is All-But Confirmed For The USA

Subaru has released a statement confirming that the WRX STI S209 will appear at the Detroit show, and it must mean that the S209 is going Stateside

a year ago News 11 comments
It Looks Like A Subaru WRX STI S209 Is Coming To The USA

A patent filing in the USA has potentially exciting consequences for WRX STI lovers in the country

a year ago News 9 comments
Toyota, Subaru Reportedly Planning A ‘New MR2’ With Up To 300bhp

The idea that Toyota wants to restor its ‘three brothers’ sports car offering has been established for some time, but now there are mid-engined rumours circulating…

a year ago News 69 comments
Witness The Fury Of This 800bhp Subaru WRX STI And Its Sequential 'Box

The 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX STI you see here has a whole host of modifications, raising the power output and the rage considerably

a year ago Tuning 11 comments
This 700bhp Subaru WRX Has A 9000rpm Skyline GT-R Drivetrain

An iPad in the centre console, carbon bodywork and 12-inch-wide tyres have helped create an RB26-powered monster

a year ago Tuning 16 comments
The 348bhp Diamond Edition Is A Subaru WRX STI The UK Can't Have

While we'd dearly love to get our hands on this pumped-up birthday present to honour STI's 30th birthday, the Diamond Edition is a 30-car South Africa-only special

a year ago News 18 comments
This Subaru WRX-Powered Ferrari Dino Is Alternative Engine Swap Gold

Although it might be sacrilege to purists, this Dino has been fitted with the charismatic flat-four from a Subaru WRX – and we love it

a year ago Used Cars 25 comments
The Subaru Impreza 22B Heads Up GT Sport's Latest Update

Update 1.29 brings a new track and nine new cars, including probably the most iconic special edition of the Subaru Impreza

a year ago Gaming 31 comments
The Subaru WRX STI TC380 Will Be A HKS-Enhanced, 375bhp Special

Subaru has teased a limited-run version of the current WRX STI, but it won't be coming to Europe or the USA

a year ago News 18 comments
News Say Hello To The Slightly Tweaked Subaru BRZ
Embrace 8000rpm With A £7000 JDM Impreza STI Version 7 Wagon

With STI-spec forged engine internals as standard, this load-shifting Impreza estate is the kind of practical family car we wish we could wake up to

a year ago Used Cars 47 comments

