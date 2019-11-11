or register
Skoda

The New Skoda Octavia Is Here, And It's Had A Growth Spurt

Skoda's new family hatchback is here, with more space, new tech and yes - the promise of a vRS version

a month ago News 16 comments
3 Reasons Why Dad Life Made Me Appreciate 'My' Skoda Estate More Than Ever

Becoming a dad has made me appreciate the little things in life far more, including the car I drive. Here's why...

3 months ago Blog 35 comments
The Skoda Mountiaq Is A Winch-Toting Pickup Built By Students

Skoda apprentices have turned a Kodiaq SUV into a full-blown pickup complete with light bar, ride height lift and nose-mounted winch

6 months ago News 16 comments
Here's What 5 Months With A Skoda Superb Estate Has Taught Me

We've been running CT's long-term Skoda Superb test car for five months. Here are my findings!

8 months ago Features 13 comments
Hypermiling An RX-8 & Life On The Road In A Skoda Superb

Behind every video shoot we do, there's a crew car that backs us up, carries equipment and hauls ass when required, and right now that car is a gargantuan Skoda estate

10 months ago Features 17 comments
8 Things I’ve Learned After 12 Months With A MkII Skoda Octavia vRS

After buying my bargain Octavia vRS, Dave, in February 2018, he needed a bit of work to bring him up to scratch. Here are the highs and lows after one year

10 months ago Features 10 comments
Features Skoda Kodiaq vRS Review: The 'Hot' SUV That's Barely Lukewarm
Watch A Battered Skoda Try To Crash Through 1km Of Plastic Wrap

On their way through Europe, the guys from Garage 54 have stopped at the Czech Republic to see whether they can push cars through over 1km of plastic wrap stretched across two trees…

a year ago News 6 comments
The Skoda Kodiaq vRS Is A 237bhp Mover Of People And Things

Skoda has revealed its twin-turbo diesel-powered vRS'd SUV, which has been visually enhanced with 20-inch wheels and other sporty trinkets

a year ago News 35 comments
A Sub-£10k Skoda Octavia vRS MkIII Will Solve All Your Problems

The Skoda Octavia vRS took a big leap forwards for its third generation, but now this king of the all-rounders has dipped under the £10,000 mark

a year ago Used Cars 16 comments
Blog Here's What You Need To Know About CT's Skoda Octavia Crew Car
4 Things I Learned After Driving A Mk1 Skoda Octavia vRS

I've just driven a Mk1 Octavia vRS for the very first time, and I'm amazed how awesome it felt

2 years ago Features 63 comments
Prepare Yourselves: A 236bhp Diesel Skoda Kodiaq vRS Is Coming

Information regarding a new hot version of the Kodiaq crossover has emerged, and it sounds like an intriguing recipe

2 years ago News 26 comments
There's Now A Skoda Karoq Convertible And It's Awesome

A group of students from the Skoda Vocational School created this one-off 'Sunroq'

2 years ago News 31 comments
Now You Can Buy An Armoured And Bulletproof Skoda Superb

If that suburban dispute with your neighbours is getting a little out of hand, we've got just the car you need to stay safe

2 years ago News 66 comments

